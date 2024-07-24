Navigation
Houston Texans Sell Out Season Tickets for First Time Since 2019

July 24, 2024 4:00AM

Texans fans are back out in full force, and the 2024 season tickets are now sold out. Photo by Jack Gorman
All 32 teams in the National Football League took the long trudge into the darkness of COVID back in the spring of 2020, not knowing what the near future held, but most of those teams knew that, once the pandemic was behind us, it would be business as usual. The Houston Texans, unfortunately, were not one of those teams.

It was about the time COVID hit in March 2020, along with the decision to trade DeAndre Hopkins, one in a series of numbskull moves made by two-headed GM Bill O'Brien and Jack Easterby (the COVID of two-headed GM pairings), where it was quite evident that we were entering a dark time for Texans football, pandemic or no pandemic.

Most of the other teams came out of the pandemic, and business was roaring again. The Texans emerged from the pandemic with David Culley as their head coach, Deshaun Watson getting sued by two dozen massage therapists, and Jack Easterby with more power than most historical dictators. Needless to say, this was not a scenario most Houstonians were willing to back, with their time, energy, nor money.

What was once a burgeoning season ticket wait list dwindled into dust, and the Houston Texans ticket department morphed into a de facto customer service department, handling hundreds of complaints a week. It was a pretty bleak few years, for sure. We don't need to relive it, step by gawd awful step. It's over, thank God.

We've known the dark times are over for a while now. It's the energy we feel from DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud. This is what the light side of The Force feels like in the Star Wars movies. However, we got the financial validation on Tuesday morning, when the Texans announced, for the first time since 2019, their season ticket allotment is sold out in 2024!

From the Texans:

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and we feel their energy and anticipation for the 2024 Season,” Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. “It’s been an extremely exciting offseason for us, including debuting our new look, and we just want to thank our fans for all their support. We are proud that we have sold out of season tickets and look forward to H-Town coming together to cheer on Coach Ryans and the team. We want all of our fans to get here early and be loud each week we take the field at NRG Stadium."

The Texans have also launched a new ‘2025 Priority List’ for fans interested in becoming a Season Ticket Member. Individuals will be able to register online to be added to the ‘2025 Priority List’ and will be contacted first when tickets become available while earning other additional benefits. 
It's really a remarkable turnaround, any way you measure it. The hope now, from team higher-ups, is that the interest in season tickets will translate into early arrivals in said seats. The Texans are doing everything they can to get fans into the stadium early to create a real home field advantage. Having the seats full, with mostly Texans fans, at some point during the game, is a nice start.

Fans still have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets and group tickets to Texans home games at HoustonTexans.com, Ticketmaster.com and the box office at NRG Stadium.

Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
