Four Thoughts on Texans WR Nico Collins Massive Contract Extension

Even after what has, thus far, been the most enthralling and exciting offseason in the history of the Houston Texans, amidst voluntary offseason workouts where we are being the first commingling of rookies and veterans, Houston Texan fans have been wondering one thing — what else does GM Nick Caserio have up his sleeve?Roughly $20 million in cap space will make Texan fans dream a little more, and wonder what else is available to help put this team over the top. As it turns out, perhaps the final big Caserio-bomb of the offseason is more about the long term than the short term, as fourth year wide receiver Nico Collins agreed on Tuesday to a three year, $72.75 million contract extension that will kick in after the 2024 season.Collins spent his first two seasons as a Texan, in 2021 and 2022, battling injuries and surrounding ineptitude, i.e. poor quarterback play and poor coaching. In the offseason leading up to 2023, Collins did his part to become a healthier player, changing his workouts and nutrition, and the team did their part in bringing in better coaches and, most importantly, C.J. Stroud at quarterback.The end result — Collins catching 80 balls for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. He was fantastic all season long, and only missed two games due to injury. AS contract extensions go, this one was crucial. Here are four thoughts on the deal:The Average Annual Value (AAV) of just over $24 million is the 7th highest total for a wide receiver in the NFL, which may feel high based on Collins only having one truly great season. However, it should be noted, there are several pass catchers angling for deals that will surpass Collins' new deal — Justin Jefferson, Ceedee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, and Brandon Aiyuk, to name a few. This Collins deal will actually look even better in as little as two months from now! I'm happy that the Texans didn't hold their own ineptitude from 2021 and 2022 against Collins, and I'm very happy for a guy who survived David Culley, Lovie Smith, Pep Hamilton, and Jack Easterby.Nico Collins is the first Caserio-drafted player to sign a second contract with the team. First of many, we hope. There was a time where many Houston Texan fans didn't want to see Caserio get a chance to re-sign any of his own draft picks to second contracts, but the Texans EVP/GM has clearly made it through that phase, and is now viewed as one of the best roster builders in the NFL. As for players who could or should join Collins in the "second contract" club in future years, I'd break ti down like this:LOCKS – C.J. Stroud, Will AndersonLOCK, IF HEALTHY – Derek Stingley, Tank DellLOCK, IF IMPROVED– Jalen PitrePEOPLE OF INTEREST – Christian Harris, Juice ScruggsThe team had already set this relationship up as a short term thing, when they essentially crumpled up Diggs' old contract and, to Diggs' benefit, made his deal with the Texans a one year, $22 million contract. My feeling has been, all along, that this is a win-win, as Diggs gets to find a big, new contract this offseason, and the Texans are ensured that they'll get the best version of the sometimes-truculent Diggs behind the scenes this season. With Collins inking this deal, though, it's highly doubtful that the Texans would be in on bidding for Diggs beyond this season. If they pay another wide receiver big money, aside from Collins, more likely it will be Dell in a couple years.Caserio and the Texans have conducted a masterclass in how to set up your young quarterback for success and surround him with weapons. Chronologically, here are all the moves the Texans have made on offense since drafting Stroud with the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft:2023 DRAFT – draft center JUICE SCRUGGS2023 DRAFT – draft wide receiver TANK DELL2023 SUMMER – extend both tackles (TUNSIL, HOWARD) through 20262024 FREE AGENCY – re-sign tight end DALTON SCHULTZ through 20262024 TRADE – trade for running back JOE MIXON, extend thru 20262024 TRADE – trade for wide receiver STEFON DIGGS2024 SUMMER – extend wide receiver NICO COLLINS thru 2027That, my friends, is how you build an NFL offense around an elite, young quarterback.