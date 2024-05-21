Houston Texans Secondary Market Ticket Prices at Highest Point Since Before COVID

However, the true test of how watchable a team is comes down to the simple question "Would you pay your hard earned money, and if so, how much, to see your team perform?" Over the course of the last few seasons, you could get into some of the Texans' games for less than $15. Even for games against the higher quality opponents, you could easily get into NRG Stadium for under $75.
Well, with the 2024 schedule now released, it's become evident that the days of the fifteen buck tickets are over. The Texans secondary market ticket prices aren't among the very highest in the league, but they're not dirt cheap anymore either.
According to ticket broker website SeatGeek, we have the prices for all eight Texans home games this year, with price in two categories. First, I have the "get-in" price, which is the lowest price for a ticket for that game. You can't get in for any less than this amount (plus the inevitable SeatGeek fees). Also, I have the price for tickets in the section and row where my wife Amy's season tickets are. She's in Section 115, Row W, in the north end zone in a section called the "Bullpen".
I figured I would add Amy's seats for some context as to where the upper middle of the road tickets are being priced. Not everyone wants to sit in the cheapest seats, so if you're interested in lower bowl, end zone type prices, that's why I included that for each game. Here we go:
Week 2 - CHICAGO BEARS, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)
GET-IN PRICE: From $183
AMY seats: $348
Week 4 - JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS, Noon
GET-IN PRICE: From $71
AMY's seats: $146
Week 5 - BUFFALO BILLS, Noon
GET-IN PRICE: From $190
AMY's seats: $362
Week 8 - INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, Noon
GET-IN PRICE: From $67
AMY's seats: $186
Week 10 - DETROIT LIONS, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)
GET-IN PRICE: From $130
AMY's seats: $239
Week 12 - TENNESSEE TITANS, Noon
GET-IN PRICE: From $67
AMY's seats: $139
Week 15 - MIAMI DOLPHINS, Noon
GET-IN PRICE: From $103
AMY's seats: $219
Week 17 - BALTIMORE RAVENS, 3:30 p.m. (Christmas Day on Netflix)
GET-IN PRICE: From $121
AMY's seats: $435
A few thoughts on the Houston Texans and their sudden rise in ticket-buying popularity for the upcoming season:
People are way more into seeing something new than the same old opponents
Of the eight Texans home games, the three lowest get-in prices, by far, belong to the three divisional opponents, all of home are between $67 and $71 for a get-on price. The fact of the matter is that the division games should be very exciting this season, particularly the Colts and Jaguars games, as both have a great chance at competing with the Texans for the divisional crown. Hell, even Tennessee carries some juice, because of the Great Oiler Uniform Kerfuffle of 2023. (Yes, I gave that kerfuffle proper noun status, it was that juicy.) The home opener and the Bills game approaching $200 to get into the stadium is something we haven't seen for ANY matchup in years.
The Week 2 home opener should be the best regular season atmosphere in six years
The home opener against the Bears should be an incredible atmosphere, especially if the Texans beat the Colts in Indianapolis in Week 1. This will be rookie QB Caleb Williams' second career start, and first on the road. This will be the first Sunday Night Football game at NRG Stadium in nearly five years. I suspect a lot of the traction in ticket prices for this game are coming from actual Texan fans wanting to be in the building, as opposed to.....
Beware, Bills Mafia!
...the game against the Bills, where I suspect the high prices here are being driven by traveling Bills fans, affectionately known as the Bills Mafia. Be prepared, Texan fans. The tailgating lots on Sunday morning are going to be a sight to behold:
Christmas Day stocking stuffers could get VERY pricey
I am hoping for a bunch of videos surfacing on Christmas morning of kids going into their stockings and pulling out a couple Texans tickets (or something representing a Texans ticket, since everything is digital these days), and letting out shrieks of joy that they'll be going to the game that day. At $435 for a seat in the bullpen, though, families might opt instead to buy a much nicer big screen television and watch the game from home, and enjoy the TV for years to come.
