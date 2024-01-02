Houston Texans NFL Playoff Scenarios — Win and You're In

Prime time showdown for Week 18 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WFvqXaSyqM — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 1, 2024

Week to week, as this Houston Texans outfit has evolved into a dangerous team whose best football, if we're being honest, is probably ahead of it sometime in 2024 or 2025, the 2023 season has been about opportunity. It feels like every week, on my radio show, I've assessed the upcoming game each week with the scenarios winning said game sets up for the rest of the season.As the weeks wind down, the opportunities available come into much sharper focus, to the point where, entering Sunday's win over the Titans, we knew the deal — if the Texans win their final two games (home vs the Titans, on the road vs Indy), they'll be back in the playoffs for the first time in four years. So they took care of their business against the Titans, and the reward is the de facto playoff game against the Colts will be a prime time affair:Yes sir, the Texans get the big stage to themselves, and America gets its first prime time look at the most prime time rookie quarterback to come along in years, C.J. Stroud. Again, the scenario to merely get into the postseason is simple — win and the Texans will play more football. Similarly, if they lose, the seasons over.However, there are some more complex scenarios involving a possible division championship (yes, still in play!) that must be laid out. So, without further ado, here are all the Houston Texans' playoff possibilities (barring ties in any of the relevant games):Obviously, the Texans visiting the Colts is the most relevant, but for purposes of divisional titles, the Jaguars visiting the Titans (noon Sunday) is essential. For purposes of wild card shedding, the Sunday night game between the Bills and Dolphins in Miami would be must watch. Again, the latter two games only matter if the Texans win on Saturday.Yes, I can't stress this enough — the game against the Colts may as well be a playoff game .Again, the Texans need to win on Saturday (by the way, they opened as a one point underdog to the Colts), and then it's simple. If the Titans can beat the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, then the Texans would be AFC South champs at 10-7, and they would face the Cleveland Browns in a wild card game the following weekend at NRG Stadium.This is where the outcome of the Sunday night game between Buffalo and Miami comes in. If the Texans are a wild card team, and the Bills win on Sunday, then the Texans would be the 7th seed and travel to Buffalo to face the Bills (whose hypothetical victory over the Dolphins will have made them AFC East champs). If the Dolphins win on Sunday, it would make the Bills 10-7, same record as the Texans, and the Texans own tiebreakers over all the possible 10-7 teams, so they'd jump to 6th and travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.Well, they DID tie last season, so it's a fair question. If the Texans tie the Colts, they would finish 9-7-1, so the Texans would need Jacksonville to lose to Tennessee (thus making the Jags 9-8), and Pittsburgh to lose or tie the Ravens. The Texans will actually know the Steelers outcome before they play the Colts, as that Steelers-Ravens game is the early Saturday game.Bottom line, though, is "just win, baby." If the Texans don't win on Saturday night, then the previous 600 or so words don't even matter.