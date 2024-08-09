NFL Preseason, Game 2: Texans at Steelers — Four Things to Watch For

For the last week or so, it's felt like the Houston Texans have been more of a concept than an actual football team, as they have been hunkered down in the state of Ohio. First, they were in Canton for the Hall of Fame festivities, which included a rain shortened 21-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, and for the remainder of their time in Ohio, they practiced at GM Nick Caserio's old high school in Chagrin Falls.The only visuals we've been able to get of the three practices post-Canton have been small video snippets from beat reporters on social media. In short, I miss the Houston Texans! Here is the good news — they play an actual football game tonight in Pittsburgh against the Steelers!It will be the Steelers' first preseason game of the 2024 campaign, and unlike the Texans, who expect to play all of their healthy starters for at least a series or two, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be resting numerous regulars, including (thankfully) edge rushers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. However, there are still lots of reasons to tune into this game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on television on KTRK and on the radio on SportsRadio 610.Here are some things to watch for:First off, this is under the obvious assumption that Diggs actually plays in this game. DeMeco Ryans has said that the starters will play, but Diggs didn't practice on Wednesday. He was involved in a pretty heavy collision with Jimmie Ward on Tuesday, but returned to practice later that day. Bottom line is Diggs has been the Texans' best offensive player throughout camp, and has shown some serious leadership chops with the younger players. C.J. Stroud and Diggs have seen their chemistry grow over the last few months, so now we get to see it against actual opponents.C.J. Stroud will start Friday night's game, but I'd be shocked if he played more than two series. Davis Mills had a stellar outing in the Hall of Fame game, completing 10 of 13 passes for over 100 yards, and a touchdown pass to TE Teagan Quitoriano. The Texans scored on both of the drives that Mills led.That said, Case Keenum was just as impressive, so I would say the backup QB job is still up for grabs, especially when you factor in the Texans' pivoting off of Mills, who had been listed as the backup all season in 2023, to Keenum when Stroud got concussed in Week 14. Mills can also continue to put great film out there for the rest of the league to see, in case a trade opportunity comes up, or further down the road, for when Mills becomes a free agent after the season.This is one of the more interesting storylines league wide — the battle between two discarded quarterbacks to take the reins of this blue blood franchise. Russell Wilson, who was cut in Denver amidst an $85 million dead cap money hit, is the current named starter on the Steelers' depth chart. However, he is dealing with a calf injury, so Justin Fields, picked up in a trade with the Bears this past spring, gets the start. Fields has had more good moments in camp thus far, and probably has the higher upside, as a still-young player. The fun part of this is the Texans' defense will have a say in who wins this job, and the Texans' defense has been BALLING throughout training camp.This is, by far, the most intriguing storyline of this game — has Dameon Pierce figured out how to run in Bobby Slowik's offense? Last season, it was very evident, early on, that Pierce, who ran for nearly 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2022, was not grasping the nuances of Slowik's "zone scheme" running game. In the first seven games of 2023, Pierce carried the ball 109 times, before missing three games with an injury. While Pierce was out, Devin Singletary took the reins of the running game, and never gave them back. Pierce carried the ball 36 times over the final seven games of the season, and was benched for the Week 18 win over the Colts and for both playoff games.In camp this season, Pierce has definitely looked different, in a good way. He's appeared more confident and decisive. Now, here comes an actual opponent in the Steelers (Pierce did not play in the Hall of Fame Game.), so let's see if we get a taste of 2022 Pierce once again.