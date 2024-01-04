Nine Houston Transportation Resolutions for 2025

click to enlarge This is not ideal. Photo by Dougie Roux

No one really wants to make resolutions for themselves for the new year, but what about for someone else? That seems fun. And if we are talking about changes, why not some big items for the inbox that is Houston? New mayor John Whitmire was sworn in at midnight on January 1. Here's his chance to address the recurring theme of Houston complaints: traffic.There is real practicality here along with some stuff that, quite frankly, should have been done by now. So, the ball's in your court, Mayor Whitmire. Here's what we suggest.To be honest, this is something we've been harping on around here for years. We're not talking about anything crazy, like closing down every street in downtown to traffic — though imagine how pleasant that would be if we put parking somewhere else and all the streets were just people? — but how about A street or two? Consider starting with Main Street between University of Houston, downtown, and the Pierce Elevated. It's already a nightmare with METROrail and cars and people. And while we're at it, what about Fannin in the Texas Medical Center for the same reasons, but add in sick people and doctors to the equation. These are potentially small changes with significant impacts. I'm sure there are more in neighborhoods around the city that make sense.What a long, stupid saga the proposed reconstruction of Interstate 45 has become. On one side you have TxDOT and the equivalent of "drill, baby drill" crowd just supplanting that phrase with "pour, baby pour" in terms of concrete. On the other, a loose conglomeration of people who wish Houston was Amsterdam and cannot fathom why people who live in The Woodlands would drive to downtown for work. In the middle, the pragmatists who understand that 45 is a giant disaster of traffic with dire consequences in case of a serious hurricane threatening Galveston.Unfortunately, those wanting the freeways bigger are trying to shove that plan down the throats of those who want more mass transit while, as usual, a bunch of people in some of Houston's poorer areas suffer the consequences. There is so much potential for how to change 45 for the better to mitigate flooding, ease traffic burdens and improve mobility for the entire region that aren't only a dystopian hellscape of pavement and cars or an unrealistic vision of cobblestone streets and friendly cyclists. Figure it out already.Speaking of bikes, despite the oversized reaction by many in the city when a single lane of traffic is committed to the safety of those not using four wheels, the more protected bike lanes and hike and bike trails, the better. Commuting in Houston via something other than a car has increased and the city's hundreds of miles of paved bike paths are nearly always filled with riders and walkers.But, if you really want to connect a city, you have to provide safe on-street passage, which is why we need more protected lanes for bikes, not fewer. It not only makes it safer and gives us all options we didn't have before for transportation, it literally saves lives.While we are on the topic of safety, Mayor Turner's Vision Zero Action Plan, with the goal of dramatically reducing if not outright eliminating pedestrian and cycling deaths was a good start, but more is needed. This is a city that has not only neglected sidewalks, it has questioned at times whether we even need them. In many neighborhoods, it is left up to the home owner to decide. Not an ideal plan, particularly when sidewalks offer safety to not just healthy adults, but also to children and the disabled.This is particularly true in poorer parts of town and high traffic zones where crosswalks should be prioritized and sidewalks widened wherever possible.Remember years ago when the stop lights in downtown and surrounding areas were timed so that you could breeze through several miles of cross streets while nary tapping a brake? It was a real thing and it could be again. The flow of traffic is as critical to congestion as the number of cars on the road and anything we can do to improve that is a good thing. Timing the lights wasn't a huge project before. It's a no-nonsense fix that can probably be handled in short order.During the last administration, a priority was placed on potholes, but the city's broken infrastructure and lack of available public works employees made getting them fixed difficult if not impossible. Just filling a hole isn't going to fix any problems. The city needs a better plan to address broken roadways and the infrastructure that support them. Sometimes, this means pain before gain, but in the end, it is worth it. Instead of a literal whack-a-hole approach, the city needs to begin a comprehensive overhaul of city streets with plans to maintain them into the future.It's inconceivable that this is even a thing, but the city's east end is plagued with trains that move slowly and sometimes stop altogether blocking traffic for hours, even days in some cases. The railways claim it is unavoidable due to the large number of railroads that criss-cross the city and deliver goods from the Port of Houston. So, if they cannot fix it, we must. Bridges and tunnels to circumvent the worst crossings should be top of the mayor's agenda not just to aid in traffic congestion but because these choke points are dangerous. Kids climb through stopped trains to get to school and emergency vehicles are trapped unable to reach people in need of help. Get that done now.This seems obvious, but that isn't always the case. The bayous were once straightened because it was believed that would help waters recede faster in a flood. That has not only proven to be a laughable conclusion in a city with little to no elevation or incline, but it has often actually exacerbated flooding instead. Yet, even now, there are efforts to widen and straighten stretches of Buffalo Bayou and others despite what we already have come to know about previous failures.In reality, the city of Houston floods. It has. It will again. There isn't anything we can do about it. Which is why we must build everything with that in mind including our roadways. Drainage, elevation, location...everything must be on the table to not only protect commuters, but also those affected by drainage from freeways and streets. It will require some creating thinking and, in some ways, a reimagining of how we deal with water in the city as a whole. We've already seen what happens if we ignore it, so better start paying attention.Honestly, anything will do. More park and ride. Great! High speed bus lines. Perfect. More bus routes. Fantastic. Additional METROrail. We won't hold our breath, but yes, please. Commuter rail from the suburbs or a rail to Galveston. Could you imagine?It feels like the city has been in something of a holding pattern when it comes to mass transit despite the clamoring for it by people around the region. There are distinctly loud and vociferous opponents of mass transit in Harris County. We still don't fully get why, but there are, and they have been blocking funding and protesting even the smallest amount of progress for decades. We can all admit they have been wrong and get moving forward in 2024.