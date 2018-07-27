Weather Weekend: More Heat and Sun Before a Change

High pressure combined with normal summertime conditions has made for some pretty miserably hot weather in Houston over the past week. If you are a fan of the sunshine and high temperatures, you were no doubt thrilled with highs in the upper 90s all week including a couple of days that got over the century mark. You may have even enjoyed the extremely warm evenings with lows that didn't get below 80 for several days.

Good news for you: It's not changing this weekend. Expect plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 90s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It's a rather rinse-repeat schedule for the next few days, so take advantage. No doubt the beaches will be packed and Bolivar ferry wait times long over the weekend.

It is worth noting that humidity will remain high as will ozone levels, so any outdoor activity should be limited. But, otherwise, enjoy the sunshine. Early next week, we should see a change with better chances of rain and temperatures going back into the lower 90s, more typical of Houston this time of year.