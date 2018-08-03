Weather Weekend: Keep an Umbrella Handy

You can try hanging at a place like this over the weekend, but you might get rained on.

This week brought us our first decent rain in what seemed like a couple weeks. A very weak cold front pushed through the Houston area on Tuesday and brought with it some widely scattered rain and thunderstorms. Most of the city got between a half to an inch-and-a-half of rain. Not too shabby considering where we had been.

The rest of this week has followed a typical pattern for Houston, but with lower rain chances. Basically, it's been hot, but the mornings have been just a little more pleasant than ten days ago or so when the mornings were already in the mid 80s.

As we move into the weekend, we should see a change that is likely to last until the early part of next week. There will be more rain in the forecast and slightly cooler temperatures before high pressure tries to reassert itself next week.