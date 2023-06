Which Houston Sports Rookie Will Win a Rookie of the Year Award?

Rookie of the Year 2023/24

Victor Wembanyama 1/2 (-200)

Scoot Henderson 7/2 (+350)

Chet Holmgren 5/1 (+500)

Brandon Miller 10/1 (+1000)

Amen Thompson 14/1 (+1400)

Cam Whitmore 22/1 (+2200)

Ausar Thompson 25/1 (+2500)

Jarace Walker 25/1 (+2500)

Anthony Black 35/1 (+3500)

Gradey Dick 40/1 (+4000)

Taylor Hendricks 40/1 (+4000)

Cason Wallace 45/1 (+4500)

Bilal Coulibaly 50/1 (+5000)



Bijan Robinson RB Falcons +250

Bryce Young QB Panthers +500

Anthony Richardson QB Colts +600

CJ Stroud QB Texans +750

Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seahawks +800

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Lions +900

Jordan Addison WR Vikings +1700

Zay Flowers WR Ravens +1800

Quentin Johnston WR Chargers +2000

Will Levis QB Titans +2500

Zach Charbonnet RB Seahawks +2500

Jaylin Hyatt WR Giants +2800

Josh Downs WR Colts +2800

Hendon Hooker QB Lions +3000

Tyjae Spears RB Titans +3000

Devon Achane RB Dolphins +3500

Tank Bigsby RB Jaguars +3500

Cedric Tillman WR Browns +3500

Dalton Kincaid TE Bills +3500

Rashee Rice WR Chiefs +3500



Will Anderson EDGE Texans +350

Jalen Carter DL Eagles +650

Tyree Wilson EDGE Raiders +900

Devon Witherspoon CB Seahawks +900

Christian Gonzalez CB Lions +950

Jack Campbell ILB Lions +1400

Lukas Van Ness EDGE Packers +1500

Nolan Smith EDGE Eagles +1600

Emmanuel Forbes CB Commanders +1800

Will McDonald IV EDGE Jets +1800

Myles Murphy EDGE Bengals +2000

Deonte Banks CB Ravens +2000

Brian Branch S Lions +2000

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Chiefs +2000

Joey Porter Jr CB Steelers +2500

Calijah Kancey DL Buccaneers +2500

Drew Sanders ILB Broncos +3000

Trenton Simpson ILB Ravens +3000

BJ Ojulari EDGE Cardinals +3000

Cam Smith CB Dolphins +3500



Josh Jung (3B/SS, Rangers) +190

Masataka Yoshida (OF, Red Sox) +265

Gunnar Henderson (SS/3B, Orioles) +400

Hunter Brown (P, Astros) +950

Esteury Ruiz (2B, Athletics) +2800

Bryce Miller (P, Mariners) +3000

Royce Lewis (SS, Twins) +3000

Logan Allen (P, Guardians) +3500

Tanner Bibee (P, Guardians) +4000

Taj Bradley (P, Rays) +4000

Anthony Volpe (SS, Yankees) +5000

Yennier Cano (P, Orioles) +5000

Ryan Noda (1B, Athletics) +5000

Zach Neto (SS, Angels) +8000

For the second time in the last few months, a rebuilding Houston professional sports team came away form its respective draft as one of the biggest stories of the night. Of course, back in April, it was the Houston Texans drafting a future franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and then making the trade heard 'round the world one pick later in selecting Will Anderson, Jr.On Thursday night last week, it was a different brand of draft occurrence, but the Houston Rockets made some waves in their draft, as well. They held the 4th and 20th overall selection, and the 4th overall pick went according to the plan most speculated. They took guard Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite. The 20th overall selection, though, was the biggest "WOW" moment of draft night, not involving Victor Wembanyama (or his lovely sister).Cam Whitmore, a one-and-done freshman from Villanova, largely forecasted to go in the top five or six picks, fell all the way to the 20th selection, and the Rockets scooped him up. Why Whitmore fell so precipitously in the draft is still something experts are kicking around early a week later. Medical issues, bad workouts, bad interviews — those have all been cited as contributing factors.However, when you look at the odds board for NBA Rookie of the Year next season, it's quite evident that the Rockets' good fortune may pan out. Whitmore, the 20th selection, has the sixth best odds for the award, right behind his new teammate, Thompson (courtesy fo BetOnline.ag ):So the Rockets have two of the very top rookies, at least heading into the season, in the NBA. Similarly, Stroud and Anderson enter their rookie seasons as top candidates for they sport's rookie hardware. In fact, they're considered even more likely than either of the Rockets' rookies to win their sport's Rookie of the Year awards.First, here are the odds for NFL Offensive Rookie fo the Year And the odds for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award , where Anderson is currently the betting favorite:Hell, even the Astros are in on this run of rookie stardom, with Hunter Brown currently among the top four candidates for American League Rookie of the Year So what needs to happen for each fo these players to win their sport's respective rookie trophy? Let's take them in order of their odds to win:As the odds-on favorite, Anderson will get the benefit of the doubt, if it's a close race between him and one or two other rookies. I think a double digit sack season, along with some significant improvement from the Texans' defense overall, where he would be viewed as the catalyst for that, will win him the first Texans' Defensive Rookie of the Year award since Anderson's head coach, DeMeco Ryans, won it in 2006.First and foremost, the Texans need to win far more games than they have during the last three seasons. If they threaten a .500 record (say, eight or nine wins), then Stroud's play will almost inherently have to be above average, especially considering he doesn't have anything close to elite weapons in his receiving corps. Also, a Bijan Robinson injury or drug habit would help.Overall, Brown has had a very solid first full year in the big leagues. Because of injuries to Lance McCullers, Jose Urquidy, and Luis Garcia, Brown has become a far more crucial cog in the rotation than the team planned for. Consistency has been his biggest issue, as he is among the league leaders in seven inning (or more) starts, but also has seen some games unravel on him quickly. If he gets to 15 wins and his ERA gets down around 3.00, he's got a shot.On a team with so many young core pieces already, and in a league where it feels like they've already engraved Wembanyama's name on the Rookie fo the Year trophy, it will be a near impossibility for either Thompson or Whitmore to make a big enough impact to win the award. Of the two, I'd say the best route exists for Thompson, if he becomes the starting point guard for a team that improves from also-ran to a fringe playoff team (and Wembanyama gets abducted by aliens).