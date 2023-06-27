Which Houston Sports Rookie Will Win a Rookie of the Year Award?

On Thursday night last week, it was a different brand of draft occurrence, but the Houston Rockets made some waves in their draft, as well. They held the 4th and 20th overall selection, and the 4th overall pick went according to the plan most speculated. They took guard Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite. The 20th overall selection, though, was the biggest "WOW" moment of draft night, not involving Victor Wembanyama (or his lovely sister).
Cam Whitmore, a one-and-done freshman from Villanova, largely forecasted to go in the top five or six picks, fell all the way to the 20th selection, and the Rockets scooped him up. Why Whitmore fell so precipitously in the draft is still something experts are kicking around early a week later. Medical issues, bad workouts, bad interviews — those have all been cited as contributing factors.
However, when you look at the odds board for NBA Rookie of the Year next season, it's quite evident that the Rockets' good fortune may pan out. Whitmore, the 20th selection, has the sixth best odds for the award, right behind his new teammate, Thompson (courtesy fo BetOnline.ag):
Rookie of the Year 2023/24So the Rockets have two of the very top rookies, at least heading into the season, in the NBA. Similarly, Stroud and Anderson enter their rookie seasons as top candidates for they sport's rookie hardware. In fact, they're considered even more likely than either of the Rockets' rookies to win their sport's Rookie of the Year awards.
WILL ANDERSON +350
As the odds-on favorite, Anderson will get the benefit of the doubt, if it's a close race between him and one or two other rookies. I think a double digit sack season, along with some significant improvement from the Texans' defense overall, where he would be viewed as the catalyst for that, will win him the first Texans' Defensive Rookie of the Year award since Anderson's head coach, DeMeco Ryans, won it in 2006.
C.J. STROUD +750
First and foremost, the Texans need to win far more games than they have during the last three seasons. If they threaten a .500 record (say, eight or nine wins), then Stroud's play will almost inherently have to be above average, especially considering he doesn't have anything close to elite weapons in his receiving corps. Also, a Bijan Robinson injury or drug habit would help.
HUNTER BROWN +950
Overall, Brown has had a very solid first full year in the big leagues. Because of injuries to Lance McCullers, Jose Urquidy, and Luis Garcia, Brown has become a far more crucial cog in the rotation than the team planned for. Consistency has been his biggest issue, as he is among the league leaders in seven inning (or more) starts, but also has seen some games unravel on him quickly. If he gets to 15 wins and his ERA gets down around 3.00, he's got a shot.
AMEN THOMPSON +1400
CAM WHITMORE +2200
On a team with so many young core pieces already, and in a league where it feels like they've already engraved Wembanyama's name on the Rookie fo the Year trophy, it will be a near impossibility for either Thompson or Whitmore to make a big enough impact to win the award. Of the two, I'd say the best route exists for Thompson, if he becomes the starting point guard for a team that improves from also-ran to a fringe playoff team (and Wembanyama gets abducted by aliens).
