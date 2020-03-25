City of Houston Suspends All Municipal Court Trials Through May 1

The City of Houston has just announced it is suspending all jury and judge trials, jury duty, arraignments and parking adjudication hearings through Friday, May 1.

The culprit in this case is, of course, the coronavirus.

Still, municipal courts remain open for other proceedings although people should not come to court if they have recently traveled internationally, come into contact with someone who has traveled abroad or is experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.

According to the city's press release:

Once cleared by a physician, individuals may visit any City of Houston court location to speak with an Annex Judge to reset a case. Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for continued updates on all court locations and hours of operation.

And once things clear up a bit (and as long as the hiatus is not extended) this is what people should do: