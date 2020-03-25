City of Houston Suspends All Municipal Court Trials Through May 1

The City of Houston has just announced it is suspending all jury and judge trials, jury duty, arraignments and parking adjudication hearings through Friday, May 1.
The culprit in this case is, of course, the coronavirus.
Still, municipal courts remain open for other proceedings although people should not come to court if they have recently traveled internationally, come into contact with someone who has traveled abroad or is experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the mission of the Houston Press. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Houston’s stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
According to the city's press release:
Once cleared by a physician, individuals may visit any City of Houston court location to speak with an Annex Judge to reset a case. Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for continued updates on all court locations and hours of operation.
And once things clear up a bit (and as long as the hiatus is not extended) this is what people should do:
Resets will be given in person at all City of Houston court locations beginning Monday, May 4, 2020 through Friday, May 15, 2020 until 9 p.m. Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for information on all court locations and hours of operation. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) when Municipal Court resumes operations, an arrest warrant may be issued.
Beginning, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 through Friday, May 1, 2020, there will be:
NO COURT PROCEEDINGS SCHEDULED. If you are a DEFENDANT scheduled for court during this period, you do not have to appear. You must reschedule your setting in person no later than Friday, May 15, 2020 until 9:00p.m., to receive a new court date. All court functions will resume on Monday, May 4, 2020 unless further notification is provided. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) during the reset period (5/4/2020 through 5/15/2020), an arrest warrant may be issued.
NO JURY DUTY. If you are a Juror and have been scheduled for jury duty, you do not have to appear during this period. You do not need to reschedule your Jury Service. Jury duty will resume Monday, May 4, 2020 unless further notification is provided.
NO PARKING ADJUDICATION HEARINGS. You may contest your parking citation online at https://houstonparking.t2hosted.com/app/index.aspx.
For additional announcements and information please call the City of Houston Helpline at 3-1-1, or 713.837.0311 if outside of the City of Houston, or visit the Municipal Courts website at www.houstontx.gov/courts.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!