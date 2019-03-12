Houston By the Neighborhood: Oak Forest

We totally get why developers are tearing down properties in Oak Forest; the home values of the newly constructed dwellings are stratospheric in comparison to the original ranch style gems from the 1940s and '50s.

Of those newly constructed (or still under construction) properties on HAR.com, at least 17 are listed for more than a million dollars. One 4,867-square foot home at 1526 Martin is even going for $1.4 million. In comparison, real estate listings range from $185,000 to $695,000 for midcentury properties, though on the lower end expect to find pink tile, lots of linoleum and a generous use of the descriptor "vintage."

This popular neighborhood north of Loop 610 and roughly bordered by Highway 290 to the west, Pinemont to the north and Ella/North Shepherd to the east, is definitely geographically desirable. It's also cute, with neighboring commercial and nonprofit buildings retaining some of the architectural flavor of yesteryear, and even sporting some of Houston's most iconic signs.