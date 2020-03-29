Houston Records Second Death as Reported Cases of COVID-19 Jump

As Houston recorded its second known death due to the coronavirus, Mayor Sylvester Turner Saturday urged people to follow the social distancing recommendations as the city's number of cases increased to 232.

Apparently that hasn't been the case in one area of Lake Houston and while the city is not shutting down access to the lake, it has installed a buoy barricade to block off one area termed a "hot spot" where a number of boaters have been meeting. Turner said if that doesn't solve the problem, then a "next step may be employed."

The Houston Health Department reported the second death being a woman in her 70s with underlying healthy conditions who died at a local hospital on Friday. Houston's first death was also an older woman with underlying health conditions.

Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department, said that one reason for the jump in reported cases is that the city has to make sure it is not reporting the same person twice, since they are getting reports from labs as well as clinics, hospitals and doctors.

Houston Police officers and city firefighters will be wearing masks to protect them and the public when they are out on calls. To date, 83 firefighters and seven city of Houston police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.