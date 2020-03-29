 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Mayor Turner at Butler Stadium Saturday
Mayor Turner at Butler Stadium Saturday
Screenshot

Houston Records Second Death as Reported Cases of COVID-19 Jump

Margaret Downing | March 29, 2020 | 8:49am
AA

As Houston recorded its second known death due to the coronavirus, Mayor Sylvester Turner Saturday urged people to follow the social distancing recommendations as the city's number of cases increased to 232. 

Apparently that hasn't been the case in one area of Lake Houston and while the city is not shutting down access to the lake, it has installed a buoy barricade to block off one area termed a "hot spot" where a number of boaters have been meeting. Turner said if that doesn't solve the problem, then a "next step may be employed."

The Houston Health Department reported the second death being a woman in her 70s with underlying healthy conditions who died at a local hospital on Friday. Houston's first death was also an older woman with underlying health conditions.

Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department, said that one reason for the jump in reported cases is that the city has to make sure it is not reporting the same person twice, since they are getting reports from labs as well as clinics, hospitals and doctors.

Houston Police officers and city firefighters will be wearing masks to protect them and the public when they are out on calls. To date, 83 firefighters and seven city of Houston police officers have tested positive for COVID-19. 

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.