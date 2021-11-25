Support Us

H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade This Morning Cancelled

November 25, 2021 9:19AM

Would-be 2021 parade-goers will just have to content themselves with memories of Thanksgiving Day parades past. Photo by Francisco Montes
Citing the inclement weather — as in rain that's hitting the city this morning — Mayor Sylvester Turner and his office of Special Events just announced they have cancelled the Thanksgiving Day parade for 2021.

“While we are disappointed that we are unable to commence with the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, we will always err on the side of caution in order to ensure that our parade participants and patrons are safe,” said Susan Christian, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and parade producer.

Any tickets purchased for the event will be refunded through Etix. 
