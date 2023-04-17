Four Keys to a Huge Rockets Offseason

It feels like the past few years, every offseason has been critically important for the Rockets. That can happen when your record at the bottom of the league and you are flush with draft picks. This year is a little different because they have added the search for a head coach and a sizable amount of money under the cap to their once again high draft position.



So, what are they going to do? There are plenty of things that need to happen before late September, but here are four keys to a successful offseason.



Hire the right guy to build around in a new coach.



What happened with Stephen Silas was unfair to him and to the Rockets. He was hired to captain a ship full of veteran talent aiming for a title. Instead, he was saddled with a bunch of teenagers. The next coach is going to need to have equal parts teaching skills and a disciplined approach to coaching. Not only will he still have a bunch of youngsters (plus one or two added in the draft) who will need one approach, but he will likely have some new players acquired in free agency to blend in with the talent already on the roster.



It will be a monumental task, which is why it is incumbent on the team to get the right guy. It doesn't have to be the favorite or someone the league considers the best, just the right man (or woman) for this specific gig. Easier said than done, obviously. Their vetting process needs to be perfect for this one because there is a tremendous amount riding on the choices of the next coach of the Rockets.



Spend that $60 million in free agency wisely.



For the first time in a long time, the Rockets have money to spend in free agency, roughly $60 million, which is enough for a max contract and another solid player. But, they should not go free spending just because they have the cash on hand. GM Rafael Stone is going to have to balance star level talent acquisition with a growing young roster which will need to be paid eventually as well. It's also worth noting that even with a big name signing, this is not a contender yet. That might take another two to three years, so getting someone who is the right age is also critical and a player that fits in with the talent around them. It will not be easy convincing great players to come to Houston given all the struggles, but it is imperative Stone land a balance of talent this offseason to help the team's continued growth.



Balance the roster with veteran leadership.



Speaking of that, one of the most painful realities of a team with a bunch of young talent is that they don't understand how the NBA works at many levels. They are having to learn on their own. When Eric Gordon was finally shipped out, that was the last vestige of any veteran talent leaving a boatload of talented, chaotic young players to sort it all out. They did not accomplish that. As much as this team needs a new head coach, they also need at least a couple of coaches on the floor who can help guide these young guys and get them straight on how to play. Mentorship for guys who are barely 20 (or still teenagers as the case may be) is not just important for future development, but for learning what to do right now.



Get lucky with the ping pong balls.



When owner Tilman Fertitta said, "Pray for Victor," on television, he was not joking. The biggest prize in the NBA in years is the young phenom Victor Wembanyana. Adding him would radically and completely alter the trajectory of the franchise. That will require some luck with the Rockets having only a 14 percent chance at the number one pick in the draft. But, at worse, they need to remain in the top three. This year's draft sees a pretty precipitous drop after Wemby, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. If the Rockets fall outside the top three, don't be surprised if they move their picks for future considerations. If they land the first pick, strap in for the wildest ride this team has seen since Yao Ming.