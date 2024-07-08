Hurricane Beryl Makes Land, Becomes a Tropical Storm as it Marches Across the Houston Area

Beryl regained its hurricane form before making landfall near Matagorda early this morning with 80 mph winds and knocking out power for more than 396,000 customers as it doused the Houston area with high winds and torrential rain. As it traveled over land it became a tropical storm but still carried wind gusts of up to 80 mph.
Update 11 a.m.:
2,128,413 CenterPoint Energy customers with power outages.
Update: 8:40 a.m.
CenterPoint Energy's tracker now shows 1,583,804 customers without power.
Update 8:35 a.m.
Harris County Sheriff reports that one person has died as a result of Beryl's high winds. A man was trapped in debris after a tree fell on his house in the 20900 block of Heather Grove Court in Kings River Village in Humble.
Update:
As of 7 a.m. more that 1.1 million CenterPoint customers are without power.
As expected, the local areas that are receiving the brunt of the storm are in Fort Bend and Matagorda counties and western Harris County. Anyone willing to stick their head outside early this morning will be greeted with bursts of wind and heavy rain.
According to Space City Weather,
"Beryl made landfall around 3:30 a.m. ... not far from the Brazoria County line." As it travels across land it will weaken and is expected to be still potent but somewhat less powerful by the time it reaches Montgomery County.
In their report shortly after 6 a.m. Eric Gerber noted that the center of the storm would pass through the western half of Houston between now and 11 a.m. He predicted that it would clear the area by sometime this afternoon if it keeps moving north at 12 mph.
The National Weather Service stated that there is still a real possibility of tornadoes in the area so travel on the streets continues to be discouraged by officials. Storm surge remains a danger for residents along the coast and a flash flood warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Several roads have been closed due to high water. The ground was already soaked by recent heavy rain — the most recent this Saturday in an unrelated storm — so conditions were primed for flooding.
Anyone hoping to fly in or out of Houston's two airports today faced a significant number of cancellations and delays.