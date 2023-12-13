Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

Davis Mills Starting at QB for Texans Possible with Stroud Concussed

December 13, 2023 5:00AM

Texans fans might get another look at Davis Mills this Sunday, fi C.J. Stroud can't go.
Texans fans might get another look at Davis Mills this Sunday, fi C.J. Stroud can't go. Photo by Eric Sauseda
The worst part about this past Sunday for the Houston Texans was not the 30-6 loss to the Jets, but instead was the loss of their starting quarterback C.J. Stroud to a concussion. When the game ended, we got news that Stroud had been placed in the league's concussion protocol, and he did not meet with the media after the game, as is league policy for a concussed player.

If indeed Stroud remains in the protocol come Wednesday this week, the first day that teams practice in a normal work week and the day teams must put to the first injury report of the week, he will again forego meeting with the media. Thus, we won't really have any good gauge as to how Stroud is feeling, or if he will get cleared to play this Sunday against the Titans.

There's absolutely no way to spin this, even coming off his worst game as a pro — losing C.J. Stroud, even for one game, could be the difference between the Texans' making the postseason and missing the postseason.

Maybe Davis Mills, the backup to Stroud all season, has transformed his game somewhat since sitting under the Bobby Slowik learning tree (as opposed to the confusing mini shrub that was the Pep Hamilton learning tree in 2022), but we have no idea if that's the case. Mills has thrown seven passes all season, five of them mopping up in Sunday's blowout loss.

Hell, if we are to believe the Texans fans who voted in my poll on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday night, the people aren't even in Mills' corner! They'd rather see Case Keenum under center, despite the fact that Keenum has been the emergency quarterback all season:
If indeed Stroud can't play this weekend, now comes the biggest test for offensive coordinator Slowik. He's received plenty fo accolades for the rapid development of Stroud, enough so to where it's masked his role in just how horrific the team's running game is. Now, without Tank Dell (out for the season, broken leg) and presumably Nico Collins (calf injury) and maybe Stroud, Slowik will have to cobble together a plan to go get a few touchdowns this weekend.

Slowik's work with Stroud has landed him on many a future head coach "hot list," conjecture that may be a year premature, but hey, good for him. If Slowik puts together a winning offensive game plan with Mills under center and all of their high level weapons missing (oh yeah, Dalton Schultz has been out, too!), THAT will be his true coaching masterpiece this season.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation