Houston Flooding Possible Tuesday Night and Wednesday Morning Says NWS

It looks like rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night, along with a side of potential flooding for Houston.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Houston and surrounding areas, lasting from 7 p.m. June 23 through 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.

After heavy rainfall in the Houston area on Monday, a new band of thunderstorms appears to be brewing over southeast Texas that forecasters predict will move slowly eastward throughout the region between tonight and Wednesday morning.

While it isn’t clear exactly where or when these storms will blow through different parts of Houston, the NWS predicts two to four inches of rain on average through tomorrow morning, with the possibility the certain spots could see upwards of six to eight inches at rates of three inches per hour.

Due to the possibility of roadway flooding and for bayous, creeks and streams to exceed their banks, the city’s AlertHouston and Harris County's ReadyHarris emergency alert systems sent out messages Tuesday afternoon asking area residents to avoid travel tonight if possible, skip outdoor activities, and bring pets inside.

Between the potential for flooding and a Saharan dust storm heading toward town as soon as Wednesday, Mother Nature seemingly won't give Houston a break for the next few days.