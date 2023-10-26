HISD Says There is an Investigation Under Way of "Inappropriate Behavior" at Eastwood Academy [UPDATED]

Update 6 p.m.



In response to additional follow-up questions from today's press conference, the Houston ISD press office released the following information:



Five employees at Eastfield Academy were removed from their positions.

Law enforcement is investigating the allegations of inappropriate behavior involving students and adults.

Staff has been reassigned to cover all positions and there will be hiring for the campus.

"Beginning today HISD has temporarily brought in more college advisors to help students identify colleges and universities that could be a good fit, and to complete their college applications and financial aid forms."



Original story:



Following a student walkout Thursday afternoon, Leila Walsh the new chief of communications for the Houston ISD, read a statement that HISD was investigating possible "inappropriate behavior" between adults and children at Eastwood Academy leading to the removal of the principal and other school leaders earlier in the week.



"I know that there have been questions about Eastwood Academy and that the community there is concerned about the future of their school. I want you to know that students' safety and well being is our top priority at HISD. We have an obligation to protect our students in every instance. including in cases where there's an allegation of inappropriate behavior involving adults and children. We have an obligation to protect our kids. That's what families expect us to do and that's what we're committed to doing. That's what we're doing in this instance and that's what we're committed to doing all the time at HISD. We also have an obligation to protect the privacy of everyone involved in an investigation. The decision at Eastwood Academy were the result of an investigation into incidents on campus. They are not related to instruction."



Prior to the district's explanation, students, parents and teachers upset by the latest replacement of a principal at an HISD school along with other staff members, reacted with outrage, taking to email and X to express that concern — a concern that led to the student walkout Thursday afternoon.



Saying she was not able to comment on the alleged inappropriate behavior incidents because of the ongoing investigation, Walsh repeated "that student safety and well being is our top priority at HISD."



Principal Dr. Ana Aguilar was removed from the school on Monday and there have been varying accounts on who else among the staff leaders were pulled from their responsibilities. Initial reports to the Houston Press were that an assistant principal, a counselor and four teachers were involved.



Walsh was extremely circumspect in her comments, saying among other things that she didn't have the details on how many people had been removed from their posts at the school. She offered no further details on what allegedly occurred and said she was not able to comment on whether there was the potential for any criminal charges as the investigation is continuing.



"We shared as much information as we can, as quickly as we can when we're able to share more information, we'll certainly do that," Walsh said in response to questions.



When asked about the possible consequences of pulling key personnel right before students' college application deadlines, Walsh said:



"The team at HISD is committed to ensuring the students at Eastwood Academy have a high-quality experience and excellent education so we are working to ensure that they have the resources. The Team is meeting about that. As soon as we have more information we will provide that but we definitely will want to make sure that students continue to have the support and resources that they need for their learning and the college application process and everything they need for their studies today and as they look ahead for their plans beyond high school graduation."



Walsh did say that as soon as the district received information about possible problems at Eastwood, they acted upon it and "as soon as we had information we were able to share, we did that ... with the community."



Asked where that initial information came from — student, parent or staffers — Walsh said she didn't know. She pledged to share more information with the Eastwood community as soon as it became available.



Earlier in the week, the Eastwood community heard from HISD Central Division Superintendent Dr. Luz Martinez whose statement said:



"To ensure a high-quality education environment, HISD is making changes effectively immediately at Eastwood Academy. Dr. Aguilar will no longer serve as principal and there will be several additional staff transitions. The district is in the process of identifying an exceptional education leader for Eastwood Academy and will be in touch with more information soon."