Weather Week: One More Winter Blast, and Maybe A Freeze

It's been a remarkably gloomy few weeks around here. With loads of clouds and weather ranging from muggy and damp to cool and drizzly, it hasn't exactly been a pleasant end to winter. The big change this week is in the temperature. It's going to be cold and we may even see the sun.

You may have noticed it was pretty chilly on Sunday. Temperatures remained mostly in the low 50s throughout the day and it seemed to only get colder. Monday is going to stay quite cold with highs barely reaching the mid 40s. There is a decent chance of a light freeze in the city and an almost certain freeze in the northern suburbs overnight on Monday.

The good new is skies should begin to clear late in the day Monday and, at this point, Tuesday and Wednesday have the potential to be gorgeous, albeit on the cool side.