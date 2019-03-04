Weather Week: One More Winter Blast, and Maybe A Freeze

It's been a remarkably gloomy few weeks around here. With loads of clouds and weather ranging from muggy and damp to cool and drizzly, it hasn't exactly been a pleasant end to winter. The big change this week is in the temperature. It's going to be cold and we may even see the sun.
You may have noticed it was pretty chilly on Sunday. Temperatures remained mostly in the low 50s throughout the day and it seemed to only get colder. Monday is going to stay quite cold with highs barely reaching the mid 40s. There is a decent chance of a light freeze in the city and an almost certain freeze in the northern suburbs overnight on Monday.
The good new is skies should begin to clear late in the day Monday and, at this point, Tuesday and Wednesday have the potential to be gorgeous, albeit on the cool side.
Tuesday is forecast to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows sinking back into the mid 30s overnight. It should be much the same on Wednesday but not quite as cold in the evening with lows dropping into the mid 40s.
By Thursday, the clouds will begin to build back in with slightly warmer temperatures and a good chance of rain late in the day ahead of more rain heading into the weekend. More on that Thursday, but for now, enjoy all the vitamin D you can get while it lasts, even if it requires a sweater.
