Despite Injuries, This Astros Team is Better than 2017 So Far

"You are what your record says you are." It's a popular axiom, especially among coaches. It means that any excuses for a losing record are just that, excuses. At the end of the day, every team has to face adversity on the field and off. In the case of the Astros, their current record of 73-42 says something about them. It says they are better than the 2017 team that won the World Series...right now.

Last year, after 115 games, the Astros were 71-44 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. This year, the Astros just completed a 6-2 West Coast road trip that included series wins over the Mariners, Dodgers and Giants. In those eight games, they were without (at different times) Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Brian McCann, Chris Devenski and Lance McCullers, Jr. They won four of the six by two or fewer runs. And this was all done under the specter of the Roberto Osuna trade.

The reason for their success is pitching, as it has been for most of the season. But, remarkably, in this stretch, it was the bullpen that really impressed racking up a zero ERA in eight games. Add that to the typically stellar starting pitching and the Astros were nearly un-hittable.