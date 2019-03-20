ITC Fire Extinguished Early Wednesday Morning, School Closures Continue

Chemical fires that began Sunday morning at the International Terminals Company tank farm were extinguished around 3 a.m. today, the company has reported. But with re-ignition still a possibility, firefighters continue to apply foam and water to help in the cool down and area school districts are still taking precautions.

According to ITC: "No serious injuries have been reported as a result of this incident." The air continues to be monitored and as of 3:45 a.m. readings are "currently well below hazardous levels."

La Porte ISD announced they've canceled classes today citing that "weather forecasts call for conditions that could cause the smoke plume from the fire to directly affect our school district." The closure includes both students and employees.

Other local school districts that have announced their closure for Wednesday include: Deer Park, Pasadena, Galena Park, Channelview, Sheldon, San Jacinto College. The BakerRipley Cleveland campus charter school also announced it would be closed Wednesday.

Houston ISD released a statement that its schools will remain open. "However, as a precaution, outdoor practices and activities in the immediate area of the Deer Park industrial facility are cancelled."

Also Wednesday morning, the Houston Chronicle was quoting an unidentified worker as says the fire may have been started when a tank overheated and a safety valve did not shut that down.