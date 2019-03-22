Critical Hours Ahead as ITC Attempts to Remove Last 20,000 Gallons of Benzene From Tank

ITC will be attempting to remove the last 20,000 gallons of benzene from one tank on its Deer Park facility — an action that will take an estimated 8-12 hours officials said at a 10 a.m. press conference.

The danger is, of course, that just as happened the other day, the covering foam might be displaced and allow some of the dangerous chemical vapors to escape. Overnight Wednesday this happened at the Intercontinental Terminals plant because of a change in the direction of the wind; this time, it would be because of the disruption in the material caused by the pumping action, officials said.

Despite this, Jerry Mouton, Jr., the mayor of Deer Park said no shelter in place order had been released today. He said they are standing by, however, if one is needed. In response to a question he said that every individual Deer Park resident should do whatever makes him or her feel safest but at no time have city officials felt this fire and subsequent release of chemical vapors required a call for a general evacuation. "There is no scenario that we have even considered evacuating," he said.

Expected results of water analysis in the area were not forthcoming. ITC spokeswoman Alice Richardson said they have been busy with other things, concentrating on air quality. She said water results would be released later today. "This incident is a huge incident and we're all trying to do a lot of things and our main concern is the health of everyone right now, the air part of it The Coast Guard is here ; they're monitoring the waters with boats in the water. We have booms out. We just not have had time to go to the next step."

Mouton said it usually takes three or more days to get water test results back.

"There's always a possibility of another shelter in place," Mouton said. "We're trying our best to avoid that. I don't want more shelters in place. We're at a high status of preparedness in the city of Deer Park."