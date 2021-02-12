Texans Release J.J. Watt at His Request

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Saying he wanted to speak directly to Houston, J.J. Watt announced today by a video on Twitter that he and the McNairs have come to an agreement for him to part ways with the Houston Texans after 10 years.

"You treated me like family. I have tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect and try and make you proud on and off the field," he said about Houston and its residents.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Saying "it is always tough to move on," Watt said he was excited about his new opportunities.

As Sean Pendergast has previously reported, there are a lot of NFL teams that would want to sign up Watt and that he would want to join.

Next up: Deshaun Watson.