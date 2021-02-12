Texans Release J.J. Watt at His Request

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.
Saying he wanted to speak directly to Houston, J.J. Watt announced today by a video on Twitter that he and the McNairs have come to an agreement for him to part ways with the Houston Texans after 10 years.
"You treated me like family. I have tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect and try and make you proud on and off the field," he said about Houston and its residents.
Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021
Saying "it is always tough to move on," Watt said he was excited about his new opportunities.
As Sean Pendergast has previously reported, there are a lot of NFL teams that would want to sign up Watt and that he would want to join.
Next up: Deshaun Watson.
Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.