NFL Top 100 for 2022 Raises Questions About Former Houston Texans

While the selection criteria for ranking a player is fairly nebulous, the list itself usually (somehow, some way) feels like an accurate reflection of what we've seen on the field, and what we expect to see in the coming season. Moreover, when you look at certain players' career arcs, and see where their spot on the list fluctuates to and from each season, you actually wind up with a decent thumbnail sketch on their career trajectories.
For now, the NFL Network has released the first 50 names on this year's list, players 100 to 51 in the rankings, which are released in reverse order. The remainder will be announced on August 28. It would appear that the Houston Texans are going to get shut out of this year's Top 100, the first time that's happened since the inception of the list back in 2011 (unless Brandin Cooks miraculously saves the day, but I doubt he is a top 50 player).
However, there are no shortage of interesting storylines highlighted from this list, including some revolving around prominent former Texans. Here are a few names with some buzz (summarized in one sentence "blurb" form):
90. ODELL BECKHAM, Jr., Free agent WR
Beckham is not on a team right now, he is still free agent, but his peers still see him as a Top 100 player.
87. DENZEL WARD, Browns CB
Texan fans will be thrilled to be reminded that Ward was taken with the pick the Browns acquired in the 2017 Deshaun Watson trade.
85. MAC JONES, Patriots QB
As the Patriots are in the process of sabotaging Jones' career by giving him Matt Patricia as his offensive coordinator, the question is "Will he be on this list again in 2023?"
84. ROQUAN SMITH, Bears (for now) LB
Smith reportedly has a friend (named Saint Omni) fishing around NFL teams trying to find a trade partner, so the question is "What would you want your team to trade for the 84th bets player in the NFL?"
70. TYRANN MATHIEU, Saints FS
This ranking feels like a lifetime achievement award for the former Cardinals, Texans, and Chiefs safety.
Now for the questions about a few other former Houston Texans:
Is J.J. Watt's run over?
Here is Watt's year to year ranking for his career:
2012: N/RKeep in mind that the ranking for each year is how the league feels about that player ENTERING that particular season. Thus, Watt's 5th overall ranking for 2013 is reflective of his dominant 2012 season, and a forecast for the 2013 season.
2013: 5th
2014: 12th
2015: 1st
2016: 3rd
2017: 35th
2018: 84th
2019: 12th
2020: 45th
2021: 66th
The respect level for Watt is quite evident, in that he has managed to remain on this list every season since 2013, even though he has missed massive chunks of the 2016, 2017, and 2019 seasons. It appears that his missing a huge chunk of 2021 will finally do him in.
Where does DeAndre Hopkins land?
Hopkins has been a fixture in the upper echelon of this list since 2018:
2014: N/RI would imagine that Hopkins, despite missing half of last season and a pending six game suspension opening this season, is still in the top 50. It's just a question of where. I'll go with somewhere between 35 and 25. (Side bar — the power of Brock Osweiler is real. Hopkins went from 19th coming off of 2015 to out of the rankings after a season with Osweiler, and back to 13th the next season. Incredible.)
2015: N/R
2016: 19th
2017: N/R
2018: 13th
2019: 11th
2020: 8th
2021: 8th
Did Deshaun Watson crack the top 50, despite having NOT played since January 2021?
Last season, this list was released as Watson was a ghost at Texans training camp amidst lawsuits from 22 women. The video unveiling his ranking of 18th overall was the most awkward tribute ever. Watson has made this list every year he's been eligible:
2018: 50thHe is undoubtedly, when playing, one of the 50 best players in the NFL, but were the players given an edict to omit him this year, given that he didn't play in 2021 and may not play in 2022, if he is suspended for the year?
2019: 51st
2020: 20th
2021: 18th
August 28 just got real interesting!
