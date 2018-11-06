Nine Polling Places in Harris County to Remain Open Till 8 p.m. Today

A temporary restraining order, signed by Judge Fredericka Phillips of the 61st District Court means that nine polling places will be open late tonight in Harris County.
Phillips' action came as a result of a lawsuit filed by the Texas Civil Rights Project and the Texas Organizing Project who alleged the following locations were not open by 7 a.m.
1. Iglesia Trinidad (0597) located at 11602 Bobcat Road, Houston, 77064-3100
2. Metcalf Elementary (Precinct 0882) is located at 6100 Queenston, Houston, TX 77084.
3. Evelyn Thompson Elementary (Precinct 0061) is located at 220 Casa Grande Dr.
4. Hampton Inn Katy Fwy (0055) is located at 5820 Katy Freeway at Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-2102.
5. Fiesta Mart, Inc. (0541) is located at 8130 Kirby Drive, Houston, Texas 77054.
6. John Marshall Middle School (0046) is located at 1115 Noble Street, Houston, Texas 77009.
7. HOAPV Community Building (0030) is located at 1810 Bluebonnet Place Circle, Houston, TX 77019-2999.
8. Lone Star College Cypress Center (305 and 951) is located at 19710 Clay Road, Katy,
77449.
9. Houston Community College Alief Center (0428) is located at 13803 Bissonnet, Houston, Texas 77083.
The suit was filed against Harris County, the Harris County Commissioners Court and Stan Stanart in his capacity as Harris County Elections administrator.
So if you were one of several people who didn't have a chance to vote before work this morning, get out there now and seize your second chance.
