Juneteenth 2022 Celebrations Throughout the Houston Area

On June 19, 1865, Texas slaves were finally informed by Union troops arriving in Galveston that they were freed, by the 1863 order signed by President Lincoln. Since that time, efforts have been building to recognize the day as an important holiday in the United States. On Monday, federal officers will be closed as will banks and there will be no mail delivery.
From 4-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday Houston's Emancipation Park Conservancy will host the even which will present musical entertainment from artists including The Isley Brothers, Kool & The Gang, Sheila E. and Maze, among others. There will be interactive kid zones and local vendors will be there as well as community resource representatives.
Because of the festivities, there will be road closures in the Third Ward this weekend. From the Mayor's Office of Special Events:
FRI, JUNE 17, 2022 @ 7:00 A.M. – SAT, JUNE 18 @ 700 A.M.
• Emancipation Ave. west curb lane closure (park side) between Tuam St. and Elgin St.
• Hutchins St. north curb lane closure (park side) between Elgin St. and Tuam St.
• Tuam St. south curb lane closure (park side) between Hutchins St. and Emancipation Ave.
• Emancipation Ave. north bound/east curb lane parking spaces between Elgin St. and Tuam St.
SAT, JUNE 18, 2022 @ 7:00 A.M. – SUNDAY, JUNE 19TH @ MIDNIGHT (daily):
• Full closure north and south bound Hutchins St. from Elgin St. to Dennis St.
• Full closure east and west bound Tuam St. from Hutchins St. to Emancipation Ave.
• South bound closure Emancipation Ave. at Tuam St. to Elgin St.
o North bound Emancipation Ave. remains open for thru traffic
Acres Homes will have its annual Juneteenth Parade starting at the Acres Home Multi-Service Center and ending at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
BLCK Market has scheduled its third annual Juneteenth celebration at East River in east downtown from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at 49 Bayou Street. On hand will be live music, food trucks and craft coctails by women-owned mobile bar Bubble O'Clock.
Miller Outdoor Theatre will present Juneteenth The Journey to Freedom on Sunday with performance seating at 8 p.m. There will be live music, narrations and dance to tell the story of African American from Civil War times to today.
In Galveston, a special Juneteenth program opens Sunday at the 1859 Ashton Villa Carriage House at 2 p.m. And Still We Rise ... Galveston's Juneteenth Story will also be open Monday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free during the month of June.
Over in Fort Bend County, County Judge KP George along with community leaders will unveil the Kendleton Community Garden with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Kendleton was established after the Civil War by freed slaves. In a total area of 1.1 square miles there are 327 residents living in a food desert. The idea of the community garden is to provide fresh produce to local residents. The city in West Fort Bend County will also host its annual Juneteenth event at historic Bates Allen Park.