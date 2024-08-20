Gender Fluidity Back On The Docket For Katy ISD Trustees, But This Time It's All About The Books

On Monday, Katy ISD trustees discussed a revision to the district’s library book policy that would ban titles that feature “gender fluidity” at the elementary and junior high school levels.
Under the proposed changes, high school parents would have the choice to decide whether or not they want their children to have access to books that feature such subjects through an “opt-in” process.
However, one of the main issues addressed during the workshop meeting was not the actual content of the changes but how they were initially presented to the public.
Trustee Dawn Champagne referenced the social media post shared by Board President Victor Perez’s wife to a public Facebook group entitled “Katy Area Conservatives,” which outlined details of the revision before the board agenda was published on the district’s website.
Perez’s wife, Karen Fosdick Perez, encouraged those in support of the changes to sign up to speak on Monday night, writing on the post, “We need you!”
“If anyone else would have done that, their head would’ve been on a platter,” Champagne said. “I see that it was corrected, but I’m just trying to find out what your motivation was to have that go public in the first place.”
Champagne added that she had a conversation with Perez, during which he confirmed that it was his intention for it to go public on Friday instead of Monday when the district routinely posts board agendas and related documents.
Perez said the board policy committee wanted it to be available on Friday, but there was a miscommunication. Champagne doubled down, asking what made this revision different from those that garnered a lot of attention in the past.
“But when we did other policies — like a big one — like that gender policy over last summer,” Champagne said. “That one was kept behind closed doors.”
“Well, that’s why we wanted it to be in public view from the beginning,” Perez asserted.
“I understand that. It was just something that happened,” Perez added. “To be honest with you, I thought it was already public.”
Eleanor Stoddart, a district parent, spoke out against another part of the proposed revision that would enforce the same grade-related content requirements on vendors and fundraising partners.
“Is this a way to replace the dangerous Scholastic Book Fairs with a more Christian Nationalist vendor that is anti-LGBTQ and fits in with the views of certain board members?” Stoddart asked during public comments.
The board’s request that companies participating in the district’s book fairs abide by its policy comes amid a growing presence of SkyTree Book Fairs, a nonprofit organization with ties to Kirk Cameron, an actor turned Christian evangelist and author of conservative children's books.
The nonprofit, operated by a group of parents and school officials, markets itself as a “wholesome” and “trustworthy” alternative to Scholastic. According to its website, the organization believes book fairs should not contain “hidden, explicit” content targeted at kids.
It ensures that the titles it provides to children are free from LGBTQ content — which it deems as inherently sexual — critical race theory and “dark magic.”
Fox requested that a line be added to this section specifying that only the materials that vendors and fundraising partners bring to the district, not the companies’ entire inventory, must align with the revised policy.
Fox said she wanted it to be clear to avoid Scholastic being written off as a vendor. Trustee Morgan Calhoun interjected to confirm that the district had a lengthy list of approved companies besides the one.
“We would still be having book fairs. We would still be having fundraising initiatives. We would still be having books coming into our schools,” Calhoun said. “It’s not preventing any books. We’re just telling a vendor if you’re not going to comply, that’s fine. We’ll choose someone else. It’s a free market.”
Champagne questioned the need for updating the library policy when the instructional materials policy has language about removing access to titles that “adopt, support or promote” gender fluidity.
Perez clarified that text covered books in instructors’ classroom libraries and curriculum but not campus libraries.
“It just seems to me like we keep talking about this a lot,” Champagne said. “I realize you’re just trying to fine-tune it, I guess, but it seems to be a lot.”
Champagne compared the 11 books the district had removed — or banned — in the 2021-2022 school year to the dozen it has pulled off the shelves within the past month. Since the start of this school year, 16 books have been retained, and 20 books are currently under review.
“This is 48 books that we’ve already asked to be reviewed [in August],” Champagne said. ”I can look and see the resources that people can use to make a formal complaint about that, but I don’t know what they’re basing it on and who’s doing it.”
“I want to see what kind of criteria that people are using and why it’s not more clear to them that these are books that should not be asked to be reviewed when there’s more than twice the number of books being reviewed and retained rather than being removed,” she added.
Perez said the district applies the library materials policy during its routine internal review processes. This policy was last updated last August when it passed a revision to remove books containing “sexually explicit” material.
According to the Texas Freedom To Read Project — an anti-censorship group fighting to protect students’ rights to read — 11 of the dozen recently banned books are featured in a list of nearly 700 titles being circulated by a group of pastor activists and individuals affiliated with Remnant Alliance and Citizens Defending Freedom.
Remnant Alliance is a collective of Christian nationalist groups in partnership with Citizens Defending Freedom that is educating, training and mobilizing conservative Christian congregations to impact the outcomes of local elections, particularly school board races.
Citizen Defending Freedom, a multi-state conservative political organization, is also known to have dipped its political fingers into the crosshairs of the ongoing book-banning battles by sending similar lists to other nearby districts.
These pastor activists attended one of Katy ISD’s April board meetings, where they took turns reading excerpts from their targeted titles.
“We’ve been talking about library books for three or four years. It stirs a hornet’s nest when you put something out there like this,” she added. “It's political in nature. It’s political season. It’s making people angry on both sides, Mr. Perez.”
Community members both for and against the changes expressed their support or disapproval of the proposed revision on Monday night. Those who showed up to encourage trustees to pass the updated version of the policy said it would protect against indoctrination.
Advocates against the changes argued it would allow removals to further target titles that feature LGBTQ characters — a trend already displayed in recent and past book bannings. Actions taken against this community of students are not new in the district after it passed a “gender fluidity” policy last year.
The policy prohibits instruction related to gender identity and sexuality and forces faculty to out students who choose to go by different names or pronouns, including in cases where there is parental approval for the child to be identified as they’ve requested.
Jarred Burton, a senior at Tompkins High School and president of the school’s sexuality and gender alliance, described the proposed revision as the board going “full mask off.”
“In the past, the excuse around banning these books was that they're sexually explicit, so they’re inappropriate for children,” Burton said. “But now it’s like, okay, they’re explicitly coming after trans representation.”
“I mean requiring that they have a parental opt-in when parents can already ask librarians to not let their children check out specific kinds of books — it just doesn’t really make sense to a normal person at least,” he added. “It makes sense to them because this is what they want, effectively, to just ban as much as they can.”
Burton said if the revision passes, he is also concerned about fellow students’ access to books that indirectly include LGBTQ characters or content but don’t make it the focal point of the titles’ narratives.
He noted that it would place a burden on students who would have to go to their parents, who may not be accepting of such themes in books, to request their permission for these titles to be checked out.
The finalized version of the updated policy could be voted on at the next board meeting on Monday, August 26.