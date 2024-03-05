When Kim Ogg Came to Vote Today, She Found Someone Else Voted in Her Name [UPDATED]

Update 12:45 p.m.



During a press conference this morning, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth addressed the incident involving District Attorney Kim Ogg’s partner voting in Ogg’s name.



Hudspeth said it could be a common occurrence, especially if you have a spouse, partner or family member who lives at the same address as Ogg and her partner does. Hudspeth said the situation could have occurred because of the election worker or the voter — Ogg’s partner.



In an updated statement, Hudspeth indicated that the poll book had been corrected to allow Ogg to vote and clarified that her partner’s vote would not be transferred to the district attorney.



Hudspeth added that Ogg had voted successfully.





Update: 10:10 a.m.



As it turns out, it appears the culprit who voted in Kim Ogg's name was her partner who lives with her.



According to a post from Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, "Last Friday, DA Ogg's partner, who is registered to vote at the same address as DA Ogg, voted in the primary elections under DA Ogg's name."



"In the process of qualifying a voter, each voter is asked to review and confirm the information that appears on the iPad screen, including the voter's name. If the information that appears on the screen is not accurate, the voter must notify the election clerk. In this instance, the DA's partner must not have noticed that the information was not hers, and proceeded to sign in and vote under DA Ogg's name. We believe this is the case because DA Ogg's partner signed her own name as confirmation."





Original story:



When Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg arrived inside the community center to vote today, she was told that someone had already voted in her name.



This occurred at her usual voting spot: Love Park Community Center.



The incumbent, who is vying for her third term in office against challenger and former Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare, was accompanied by her son.



"She was a little shocked to learn that she had voted early, according to the Election Judge," said Michael Kolenc, a spokesman for the district attorney. "She is still there trying to figure out the issue."



Kolenc said there is no resolution as of early this morning, but Ogg will likely have to vote by provisional ballot.



"I'm worried that this is stuff that's out of our hands at this point," he said. "It's not like she (Ogg) can say no, 'I will vote'. They are probably going to make her vote provisionally. She's trying to avoid that if she can."