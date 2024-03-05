Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Election

When Kim Ogg Came to Vote Today, She Found Someone Else Voted in Her Name [UPDATED]

March 5, 2024 9:51AM

Talk about an election day surprise.
Talk about an election day surprise. Screenshot
Update 12:45 p.m.

During a press conference this morning, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth addressed the incident involving District Attorney Kim Ogg’s partner voting in Ogg’s name.

Hudspeth said it could be a common occurrence, especially if you have a spouse, partner or family member who lives at the same address as Ogg and her partner does. Hudspeth said the situation could have occurred because of the election worker or the voter — Ogg’s partner.

In an updated statement, Hudspeth indicated that the poll book had been corrected to allow Ogg to vote and clarified that her partner’s vote would not be transferred to the district attorney.

Hudspeth added that Ogg had voted successfully.


Update: 10:10 a.m.

As it turns out, it appears the culprit who voted in Kim Ogg's name was her partner who lives with her.

According to a post from Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, "Last Friday, DA Ogg's partner, who is registered to  vote at the same address as DA Ogg, voted in the primary elections under DA Ogg's name."

"In the process of qualifying a voter, each voter is asked to review and confirm the information that appears on the iPad screen, including the voter's name. If the information that appears on the screen is not accurate, the voter must notify the election clerk. In this instance, the DA's partner must not have noticed that the information was not hers, and proceeded to sign in and vote under DA Ogg's name. We believe this is the case because DA Ogg's partner signed her own name as confirmation."


Original story:

When Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg arrived inside the community center to vote today, she was told that someone had already voted in her name.

This occurred at her usual voting spot: Love Park Community Center.

The incumbent, who is vying for her third term in office against challenger and former Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare, was accompanied by her son.

"She was a little shocked to learn that she had voted early, according to the Election Judge," said Michael Kolenc, a spokesman for the district attorney. "She is still there trying to figure out the issue."

Kolenc said there is no resolution as of early this morning, but Ogg will likely have to vote by provisional ballot.

"I'm worried that this is stuff that's out of our hands at this point," he said. "It's not like she (Ogg) can say no, 'I will vote'. They are probably going to make her vote provisionally. She's trying to avoid that if she can."
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

Trending News

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation