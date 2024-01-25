Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Education

Lessons in Kindergarten Involving a Photo of Two Frogs Getting it On

January 25, 2024 8:01AM

Well, good luck explaining this HISD teachers.
Well, good luck explaining this HISD teachers. Screenshot

Well there's not too much more to say when you see this screenshot of a slide that was part of a lesson at New Education System and NES- Aligned schools  in Houston ISD this week.

Reportedly part of a session on the environment (and full marks for citing a local landmark!) for kindergarten students the slide asks: "How can we describe the natural resources at Barker Dam?"

And then, you have the frogs. Doing what frogs do. 

And also naturally enough, some students asked what that was that the frogs were doing.

As one parent commented: "They couldn't find a better photo for this kindergarten lesson?"

Since lesson slides are generated by the HISD central office curriculum writers, unless a few teachers  went rogue and subbed out the photo but kept the heading and identifier as coming from HISD, this was part of the district package going out to all the elementary schools in Superintendent Mike Miles' New Education System and NES-Aligned program.  Cage is an NESA school.

We contacted the HISD press officers who said they'd get back to us, once they figured it all out.

Kind of ribbiting isn't it?
 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation