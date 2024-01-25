Lessons in Kindergarten Involving a Photo of Two Frogs Getting it On



Well there's not too much more to say when you see this screenshot of a slide that was part of a lesson at New Education System and NES- Aligned schools in Houston ISD this week.



Reportedly part of a session on the environment (and full marks for citing a local landmark!) for kindergarten students the slide asks: "How can we describe the natural resources at Barker Dam?"



And then, you have the frogs. Doing what frogs do.



And also naturally enough, some students asked what that was that the frogs were doing.



As one parent commented: "They couldn't find a better photo for this kindergarten lesson?"



Since lesson slides are generated by the HISD central office curriculum writers, unless a few teachers went rogue and subbed out the photo but kept the heading and identifier as coming from HISD, this was part of the district package going out to all the elementary schools in Superintendent Mike Miles' New Education System and NES-Aligned program. Cage is an NESA school.



We contacted the HISD press officers who said they'd get back to us, once they figured it all out.



Kind of ribbiting isn't it?

