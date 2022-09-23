Kiwi Farms May Be Gone, But Organized Online Harassment Continues

Meanwhile, at the exact same time that Keffals was taking her victory lap, a stark reminder of how anti-social justice harassment communities just keep going was happening at the 80th WorldCon.
“On September 2, I will be personally putting a bullet in presenter Patrick S. Tomlinson during his presentation. I will also be killing [racial slur] at this presentation. I will also murder any known pedophiles I come across. As of last night, I am checked into a hotel and have a fully loaded AR-15 pistol on me. I will be shadowing Patrick S. Tomlinson on his train ride from Milwaukee. I have evaded you’re your screening measures, stashed my execution tool in a booth, and will continue to do so. You cannot stop me.”
That bone-chilling threat was sent in response to science fiction author Patrick S. Tomlinson helping a fellow writer, Nigerian speculative fiction scribe Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, get a visa to attend WorldCon in Chicago, Illinois, where the prestigious Hugos are handed out.
It was just the latest in a four-year campaign against Tomlinson that has included death threats, releasing of personal information (doxxing), unfounded accusations of pedophilia, and in-person stalking. Four times, he has had the police break into his home based on false tips about murder or hostage situations, a common terrorist tactic called swatting that was also used on Keffals and other victims by anti-social justice mobs.
“I was swatted two months ago,” says Tomlinson. “It was one in the morning. Six uniformed police officers handcuffed me naked on my porch and went through my house with no warrant or permission. They said they received a call saying I killed my wife with an AR-15. I talked directly to two different officers before this happened that it was something people were trying to pull on me. They had advanced warning two weeks prior, and they did it anyway.”
Swatting can be fatal. In 2017, a fight between two Call of Duty players resulted in a swatting that killed Andrew Finch in Wichita, Kansas, when police shot him exiting his house. The perpetrators were arrested and convicted of involuntary manslaughter, but the vast majority of swatters never face consequences for their contrived tips to law enforcement.
The level of vitriol Tomlinson received for his help was no surprise to Ekpeki. As a Black African author, he has also had years of targeting by the online forums. Books of his that aren’t even out yet are flooded with one-star reviews on sites like Goodreads, and that’s one of the milder tactics.
“It’s been going on for a while,” says Ekpeki. “It’s a thing, their forums and the bunch of platforms, they specialize in harassing people. They send me emails and death threats. It’s not surprising at all. I don’t know if it’s getting better or worse. I just know it’s a lot.”
Tomlinson had a space in Kiwi Farms dedicated to him that ran for hundreds of pages which is now, thankfully almost impossible to get to for most users. However, because of the nature of these harassment boards, the problem is far from over.
A Brief, Weird History of Harassment Websites
Believe it or not, this all started because a website thought it would be a good idea to not let users post pictures of young-looking cartoon girls getting raped by tentacles anymore. From that well-intentioned beginning came a worldwide network of serial harassers determined to stomp out social justice by any means necessary (and also, in a roundabout way, the attempted overthrow of the American government on January 6, 2021).
Around 2003, Richard “Lowtax” Kyanka, the founder of the forum site Something Awful, began cracking down on the sub-forum known as Anime Death Tentacle Rape Whorehouse. Specifically, he began removing lolicon, anime-style pornography where the characters resemble very young girls. This angered the vilest of the users, who began looking for a new home with no rules that would allow them to post the most atrocious things they could find.
Enter Christopher “moot” Poole, a New York teenager who copied the source code of the Japanese image board site Futaba Channel, sometimes known as 2chan, to create 4chan. It was there, on the /pol/ board, that the movement called GamerGate and a dozen other organized harassment campaigns were launched. GamerGate in particular was carefully conceived by Eron Gjoni and workshopped on the forum to appeal to the site and get them to harass his ex. Gjoni knew that the forum was a popular place to start campaigns against women, LGBT people, and other minorities, and GamerGate quickly spiraled out of control to become national news.
Websites like Breitbart latched onto the community built on 4chan to ascend to a major player in the far-right media sphere and eventually put chairman Steve Bannon at the right hand of former President Donald Trump.
Eventually, the heat from negative national press about GamerGate caused 4chan to ban GamerGate discussions. This led to a migration to 8chan, a new site created by Fredrick Brennan, who felt that free speech was under attack and wanted to create a place where censorship wouldn’t happen. Unfortunately, that philosophy turned 8chan into a hub for child pornography, illegal weapon sales, and more organized harassment. Game maker Brianna Wu met with the Obama Administration twice with extensive details of criminal activity on 8chan with no results.
“I consider Eric Holder’s lack of action to be one of the biggest failures of that administration,” Wu said on Twitter in 2019. That was the same year that mass shooters started using the site to post manifestos, including the El Paso shooter who killed 23 people. By then, Brennan had grown disillusioned with the site and turned it over to Jim and Ron Watkins, the latter of whom is widely believed to be the mysterious Q behind the QAnon conspiracy.
Negative pressure from QAnon and mass shootings eventually forced Cloudfare to stop hosting 8chan (now 8kun), though it has returned in a limited capacity through Russian servers. The inaccessibility led many users to join Kiwi Farms, a then-obscure forum started by former 8Chan administrator Joshua “Null” Moon in 2013. From the beginning, Kiwi Farms was built around harassment, mostly focused on web comic Christine “Chrischan” Chandler. From there, the site grew to be the training ground for attacks on people, mostly minorities. At least some people targeted from the site have committed suicide, and Kiwi Farms also hosted the livestream of the Christchurch mosque shooting.
Now, Kiwi Farms has fallen as so many others have, but this hive of deeply angry and cruel people have not gone away. They just migrate, and they will continue to.
That is a quote from Jedi Master Kreia, a character in the Knights of the Old Republic video games. It’s also one of the favorite sayings of PhD candidate in Information Science at the University of Washington iSchool, Katherine Cross, who studies online harassment. She has researched the evolution of the online harassment sphere as it has evolved over the last ten years. While the destruction of Kiwi Farms is something she celebrates, she cautions against thinking the fight is over.
“To be United by Hatred is a Fragile Alliance at Best”
“Communities devoted to harassment campaigns are not a monolith.” She says. “There’s a core of highly engaged, highly motivated individuals who will stick together no matter what, and who will strive to overcome any obstacle to abuse others, and then there’s a vast corona of low-engagement, casual participants whose sheer numbers make these movements seem bigger than they are. The point of shutting down platforms like Kiwi Farms is to shake off this last group of people.”
This can be seen as the next hub begins in an even more unlikely place: the fandom of a defunct right wing shock jock show. Gregg “Opie” Hughes and Anthony Cumia ran The Opie and Anthony Show from 1995 to 2015. While the program was initially little more than a Howard Stern-style talk show, its fan community morphed into a viable host for anti-social justice harassers after Cumia was fired for racist and sexist tweets. His termination made him a minor celebrity in the white grievance community, and since then the forum of fans has become another hotbed of harassment planning.
Tomlinson has another hundreds pages on the forums all dedicated to dissecting his every move in social media, and claims that much of the harassment he now receives originates here. The community also launched a blistering hate campaign against musician Logan Lynn, including photoshopped images and false accusations of him being in pro-pedophilia groups. The attacks impacted Lynn’s career, including having some bands end their association with him out of fear of association.
Are the people on the Opie and Anthony forums the same ones from Kiwi Farms, or the chan boards, or even leftover angry Something Awful users? It’s hard to say.
“There is overlapping membership, but a lot of the people who hate people like us also hate Kiwi Farms because they don’t go far enough in their harassment,” says Tomlinson. “It’s a decentralized network. There are certainly hubs, and attacking them is useful, but you can’t think it’s slaying the monster. Kiwi is going to keep shedding users every time its switches, but those are the hangers on. The active participants, they are mentally ill. They have to scratch this itch, or they don’t have an identity outside of the cruelty.”
Cross concurs.
“What keeps that hard core group together is simply prejudice—they hate their targets that much—and a shared sense of meaning derived from the perverse camaraderie of their campaigns,” she says. “Many of these people build large parts of their identities around these communities and, despite their vile activities, what results is similar to the kind of bonding and meaning-making that exists in any other subculture. The only difference is that they’ve chosen to bond over hating and dehumanizing the targets of their abuse.”
By now, the idea of a far-right, harassment-based, terrorist community has metastasized beyond any one forum. That leaves one question.
What Can Be Done About It?
Some people, like Tomlinson, believe that laws can be changed to help stop harassment communities. Specifically, he would like to see Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act altered to make hosting platforms more accountable for criminal acts perpetuated by users.
“The only thing protecting these people from civil consequences is Section 230,” he says. “Get rid of it or modify it to open the floodgates for civil penalties. It was designed in the early days to protect platforms for being considered publishers, but it’s being so horrifically abused now. Once you let your victims go after you, that will be the end of it. There are ten thousand people willing to make burner accounts, but there are only so many Joshua Moons. Keeping his hate site live is now his full-time job.”
Even with Section 230 changed, Cross does not believe that it would help derail harassment sites.
“I was once a proponent of Section 230 reform, but I’ve come to the conclusion that there is no way to modify that law, especially in the current climate, that will not be used against the very people such reform was meant to protect,” she says. “Any reform now would simply be exploited—as we’ve seen with the infamous Texan social media bill—to compel us to listen to the speech of the most prejudiced…Joshua Moon, at the present moment, appears to be living in a hell of his own making. That’s good enough for me.”
Even if the law was changed, it’s unlikely that much progress would be made for victims of harassment. People like YouTuber Anita Sarkeesian became national figures because of targeted harassment campaigns, often from sources that could be identified by name. In the end, her attackers did not receive any legal consequences.
Frustrating as it sounds, what Keffals did to end Kiwi Farms might be the best solution.
“Keffals’ fight is a laudable one, and she and the many people who helped her deserve a lot of credit for Kiwi Farms’ demise,” says Cross. “That said, for all her courage and bravura, she didn’t exactly do anything new here. The strategy employed is a bit of an old one. This is an unfortunate pattern where a telegenic person with a timely, tragic story of being individually abused, becomes the ‘face’ of the fight against harassment.”
As a person with her own social media following, Keffals was able to put enough pressure on a corporation to shut down the server hosting the site that was targeting her. This has worked in the past with the chan boards and some Reddit threads such as /r/incels. It doesn’t require action from a deadlocked Congress or risk a First Amendment challenge in the Supreme Court. However, it is only effective when the right victim comes along. Tomlinson, Ekpeki, and dozens of others who find themselves in the crosshairs of these communities fail to receive the attention or support needed fight back. At the very least, social media sites like Twitter and Facebook need to start taking a more proactive approach to defending targets.
“They need to stop doing everything on a case by case basis,” says Tomlinson. “They need to make files about harassment that their moderators can refer to. Every time I find a fake account, I have to go through the same process again and again. I’ve gone through something like 400 of them trying to trick followers and ruin me. If it happens that much, just delete it instead of making me keep filing.”
Switching the burden from victims to perpetrators is key to success. The less easy the internet makes it for these people to operate, the more likely it will be they disintegrate. As sites get identified and shut down by servers keen to keep a good public image, the casual hatemongers have less opportunity to interact with the dedicated harassers.
“[Kiwi Farms] is limping along and bleeding out,” says Cross. “The consequence of this has been for Kiwi Farmers to turn on each other or just drop their own support for the site. Because when the going gets tough, they get gone. So, while the bonds that link these people are like those of many subcultures, it is precisely the fact that they’re forged in hate that makes them so vulnerable to dissolution in tough times. Bullying has to be easy, and when it becomes more difficult, you’re left only with dedicated abusers rather than them plus the crowd they hide in.”