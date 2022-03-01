Zapruder Analysis of Kyler Murray's Agent's Bizarre Plea to the Arizona Cardinals

Thus far, the results of those monstrous second contracts have been helper skelter at best. There have been six total, since Ryan Tannehill's extension with the Dolphins in May of 2015. They are:
* Ryan Tannehill, MIA (8th overall pick, 2012)
* Jared Goff, LAR (1st overall, 2016)
* Carson Wentz, PHI (2nd overal, 2016)
* Patrick Mahomes, KC (10th overall, 2017)
* Deshaun Watson, HOU (12th overall, 2017)
* Josh Allen, BUF (7th overall, 2018)
Of those six contracts, there are probably just two where the team doesn't have serious buyer's remorse — Mahomes and Allen. The other four, for a variety of different reasons (and with Watson, about as "different' as it gets), have wound up (or, for Watson, are about to wind up) playing for different teams than the ones that signed them to the extensions.
So now comes Kyler Murray, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, and the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback of the future (we think). Murray is undoubtedly viewed as one of the rising stars in the league, and he is angling to be treated as such, seeking an Allen-Mahomes-esque type of extension. On the one hand, He's been chosen to the last two Pro Bowls. On the other hand, he still hasn't won a playoff game, and he has rumors of behind-the-scenes surliness dogging him.
So Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, took to social media to state the case for his client getting paid. If I were Murray, I might have told Burkhardt to at least proofread, if not outright hit DELETE, before sending:
OK, the purpose of this missive from Burkhardt requires little to no analysis — he is doing what all agents do, trying to get his client in the best professional and fiscal position he possibly can. In plain English, he is trying to get Kyler Murray paid. However, this post is so jacked up, in so many ways. Let's examine:
A statement from Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray’s agent, @ErikBurkhardt: pic.twitter.com/qsWGZIZ0jB— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2022
What's with the font, dude?
With Burkhardt's use of a generic, blocky, font in ALL CAPS, I can only assume that either (a) his CAPS LOCK button is stuck on whatever device he typed this from, or (b) he wants us to read this post like it's being read by Stephen A. Smith, SCREAMING EVERY SINGLE WORD! There is no way he thought that sending this out in ALL CAPS is normal, right? Seriously, does Burkhardt realize how distracting this is to try to read? How does Kyler "green light" this? This guy actually has me wishing this post was done in Cam Newton's weird font he always uses. What the hell, man.
You gotta get your facts straight
Among many Murray plaudits listed herein, both statistical and subjective, Burkhardt declares the following:
"THE CARDINALS ARE THE ONLY FRANCHISE IN THE NFL TO HAVE IMPROVED BY 3 OR MORE WINS IN EACH OF THE LAST THREE SEASONS."Here are the Cardinals' record improvements over the last three seasons:
2018 to 2019: 3-13 to 5-10-1
2019 to 2020: 6-10-1 to 8-8
2020 to 2021: 8-8 to 11-6
First of all, improving from three wins to five wins is just a two win improvement, so his whole premise is just flat out wrong. Second, in 2021, there was an extra 17th game compared to 2020, and for Arizona that game was a 37-14 win over Cleveland, so even to get to Burkhardt's premise for that two season period, Murray needed an extra game. Third, Murray only started 14 games in 2021, and went 9-5 as the starter. Colt McCoy went 2-1 in the other three games.
Finally, you have to play for an uber-crappy team just to have the mathematical space to improve that much over three seasons. Any quarterback who played for a team with 9 wins or more in 2018 isn't even mathematically eligible to compare to Murray in this weird Burkhardt-ian metric.
And stop trying tp play "theater of the mind" with people you think might be stupid
So, yeah, there's a lot of smoke and mirrors, and flowery subjective sludge in here. For example, Burkhardt labeling the NFC as "QB loaded" is kind of funny, considering all of the young QBs that teams would be climbing over each other to get are in the AFC — Mahomes, Allen, Watson, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson. Yeah, the NFC has some good QBs, but of the two conferences, Murray is definitely NOT in the one that I would call "QB loaded."
Also, the whole paragraph about the contract proposal that Burkhardt and Murray put forth is such one sided posturing, it's not even worth it to speculate about what the offer may have looked like. The bottom line for me is that Murray is too injury prone and barren of high level results to warrant a Josh Allen type contract ($45 million per year) at this time.
Um, spell check, anyone?
Oh, yeah, one last thing —-
"KYLER REMAINS HOPEFUL THAT THE ORGANIZATION CHOSES TO COMMIT SO THAT HE CAN CONTINUE LEADING THE CARDINALS TO FURTHER SUCCESS AND VALUE FOR MANY YEARS TO COME."
Um, CHOSES? Okay.
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.