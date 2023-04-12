Four Huge Fantasy Trades for NFL Draft Night

As we've discussed many times in this space, trades have become much more commonplace in the NFL transactional landscape over the last few years. Last year, on draft night, we even saw a huge trade completed mid-draft, as Tennessee sent Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles for multiple picks, including the 18th overall pick of last year's draft, which was mere moments away, when the deal was consummated.
The burgeoning NFL trade market has made the offseason, including draft night, mroe fun and exciting. With the draft just days away, on the heels of the Brown trade shaking things up last year, who are a few draft night names to watch this season?
Well, the best pool of players to choose from (and about whom to fantasize in trade involvement) are players who will be free agents after next season. Many of these are players who are heading into the final season of their rookie contract, and thus, about to become a whole lot more expensive after a contract extension. These four are all high up this list. Here we go:
4. The "A.J. Brown Trade, Part II," TEE HIGGINS
As a second round pick in the 2020 draft, Higgins is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. While his numbers haven't been Pro Bowl level, he's been productive and consistent. He's started 14 games in each of his three seasons. In 2020, with Joe Burrow injured, he put up 908 yards receiving. In 2021 and 2022, as the second fiddle to Ja'Marr Chase, he caught 74 balls for just over 1,000 yards in each season. If a team thinks Higgins can be a number one receiver, would they give up a 1st and a 3rd round pick for him, like the Eagles did for Brown last year? Higgins reportedly is looking for $25 million per year (Brown level money), and the Bengals will be prioritizing Burrow and Chase ahead of him, presumably.
3. The "Khalil Mack Trade" doppelgänger, BRIAN BURNS
Burns, a first round pick in 2019 and currently entering his fifth year option season, is presumably working on a long term deal to remain a Panther. He had his first double digit sack season of his career in 2022, with 12.5 sacks. Reportedly, the Rams offered two first round picks and a second rounder for Burns last year. That feels rich for a guy you'd likely have to sign to a massive contract extension as part of the trade, but Khalil mack fetched two first round picks for the Raiders a few years ago from the Bears. Does someone else step up and make the Panthers an offer they can't refuse?
2. The fun "Godfather offer" that won't happen, NICK BOSA
I will preface this paragraph by saying, I think there is a one in a million chance Bosa gets traded. He is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and trading him would be like trading J.J. Watt in his prime. Niners fans would revolt. That said, the Niners have lots of very expensive players on their roster already, so they'll need to do some salary cap gymnastics once the Bosa extension is done. If DeMeco Ryans wanted the linchpin of his Niner defenses in a Texans uniform, and Nick Caserio offered the Niners three first round picks — Cleveland's first round pick in 2023 and 2024, and the Texans' first round pick in 2025 — who says no? Niners or Texans? That's a fun sports radio fantasy debate!
1. The big fish, LAMAR JACKSON
Currently, Jackson is operating under the non exclusive franchise tag, applied by the Ravens back in early March. This means he can negotiate with other teams, sign an offer sheet, with the Ravens getting five days to match the offer sheet. If the Ravens choose to let Jackson walk, they receive two first round picks from Jackson's new team. Right now, Jackson is getting very little interest, because he reportedly wants equal to or more guaranteed money than Deshaun Watson, so it's hard to imagine that draft night is the day a deal gets done, but stranger things have happened.
