Should the Houston Texans Make a Run at Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson's message to fans, letting them know he requested a trade on March 2. pic.twitter.com/D396y1qhMQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2023

@Lj_era8 wasssuppppp !!!!! Come 2 the city 🤟🏾 — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) March 27, 2023

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans created a new fan council , for which they plan to select 50 fans of diverse backgrounds in an effort to give the team focused feedback on elements of the game day experience, merchandise, and other commercial and experiential parts of being a Texans fan. I'm guessing if they group could provide feedback for the Texans' on field product that "GET A QUARTERBACK!" would be among the prime suggestions.It's been a couple seasons since the Texans had a true franchise quarterback. Fortunately, they are in position to select a prospect for that label in the upcoming draft, where they currently hold the second overall pick. However, if you want a quicker (albeit, more expensive) solution, there is one that became available recently.Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is currently carrying the non exclusive franchise tag from the team, and is thus allowed to negotiate a new contract with other teams (with the Ravens having the right to match any offer), is available. In fact, according to himself on Twitter, Jackson requested a trade from the Ravens nearly a month ago:Whether Jackson makes sense for the Texans or not, we will five into in a moment. What we know is that the Texans are one of maybe five teams — Texans, Colts, Panthers, Commanders, and possibly the Falcon — that don't have their Week 1 starting quarterback on the roster. (For purposes of this exercise, I am assuming the Jets eventually complete the Aaron Rodgers trade.)One person who appears to want Lamar Jackson in a Texans uniform, or to at least come visit the town for some good Tex-Mex, is left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who tweeted the following, shortly after Jackson revealed his desire to be traded:Let's preface any speculation on where Jackson could wind up next season, including the Texans, with acknowledgment that Jackson is reportedly seeking a contract in the neighborhood of Deshaun Watson's five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal with the Browns. The Ravens have no desire to swim in that pool, and to this, point neither has anyone else, publicly at least.As for the Texans, while Jackson would generate significant buzz at a training camp that has been largely buzz-less, aside from the spectacle of Watson still being a member fo the team in 2021 while he was being sued by nearly 30 women, it's just not a great fit.This is a roster that is still at least one more offseason away from being competitive at all of the non-QB position groups. Additionally, when you factor in the injury risk that Jackson has become (he's missed the final month of the season the last two years), a highly drafted rookie, at far less money and without having to trade away future first round picks, is way more sensible an approach for Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans.In other words, let the Colts gut their drafts and clog their salary cap with an injury prone quarterback whose shelf life is dwindling.