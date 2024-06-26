Summer Nights & Fourth Of July Bring Fireworks To The Dark Skies

With Independence Day right around the corner and many late-night cookouts and lake days, Houston area residents have lots to celebrate during the summertime. For many, this fanfare includes blasts of multicolored fireworks, lighting up the night skies.
Many may consider the Fourth of July, in particular, incomplete without pyrotechnics. Local cities and counties are already gearing up for those planning to attend events to watch professional displays or purchase fireworks for their parties.
However, for residents who want to put on their own show, it’s important to take note of where they can light-up and the safety suggestions local law enforcement agencies and emergency first responders recommend.
Those living in the incorporated areas of Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery Counties are not legally allowed to fire fireworks. Fireworks are permitted in the unincorporated parts of these counties — with certain exceptions.
A resident cannot ignite fireworks within 600 feet of a church, hospital, veterinary hospital, licensed childcare facility, school, college or university, nor can they light up within 100 feet of a location where flammable liquids or compressed gases are stored or dispensed or where fireworks are kept and sold.
According to the Houston Fire Department, if someone is found firing fireworks within city limits, they can be fined between $500 and $2,000.
Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams said pyrotechnics are prohibited by local ordinances in most cities in Montgomery County and other restrictions in The Woodlands Township.
Sergeant Thomas Hudson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office added that celebratory gunfire — or shooting a gun up into the air — is also illegal. Hudson advised those who may venture out to celebrate to avoid drinking and driving by using a car-share service if needed.
There is no active burn ban in effect for the unincorporated parts of Harris County nor Fort Bend or Montgomery Counties. However, those with the nearby Fire Marshal’s Offices encourage the public to go to the professionally sanctioned events. They do advise residents who choose to fire fireworks to have a water source nearby and clear the areas they are in of any flammable materials.
After shooting off the pyrotechnics, residents should soak the fireworks — including the duds — in a bucket of water for at least 15 minutes, wrap the wet fireworks in a plastic bag, place them in a trash bin and move the bin away from the residence.
A list of July 4th festivities:
Conroe’s Stars and Stripes Celebration
Saturday, June 29
500 Collins Street
Conroe, TX 77301
6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Admission is free
Houston Symphony Star-Spangled Salute
Wednesday, July 3
2005 Lake Robbins Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Gates at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Admission is free
Shell Freedom Over Texas
Thursday, July 4
Eleanor Tinsley Park
3600 Allen Parkway
Houston, TX 77019
4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission per person is $10, children five and under admission is free
Fireworks Over The Gulf
Thursday, July 4
37th & Seawall
Galveston, TX 77550
9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Admission is free
4th of July Celebration on POST Skylawn
Thursday, July 4
POST Houston
401 Franklin Street
Houston, TX 77201
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission starts at $20
City of Friendswood 4th of July Celebration
Thursday, July 4
Centennial Park
2200 S. Friendswood Drive
Friendswood, TX 77546
10 a.m. to 9:10 p.m. — when firework show starts
Admission is free
City of Jersey Village’s July 4th Festival
Thursday, July 4
Jersey Meadow Park
Jersey Village, TX 77064
Starts at 6 p.m.
Admission is free