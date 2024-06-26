Summer Nights & Fourth Of July Bring Fireworks To The Dark Skies

With Independence Day right around the corner and many late-night cookouts and lake days, Houston area residents have lots to celebrate during the summertime. For many, this fanfare includes blasts of multicolored fireworks, lighting up the night skies.Many may consider the Fourth of July, in particular, incomplete without pyrotechnics. Local cities and counties are already gearing up for those planning to attend events to watch professional displays or purchase fireworks for their parties.However, for residents who want to put on their own show, it’s important to take note of where they can light-up and the safety suggestions local law enforcement agencies and emergency first responders recommend.Those living in the incorporated areas of Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery Counties are not legally allowed to fire fireworks. Fireworks are permitted in the unincorporated parts of these counties — with certain exceptions.A resident cannot ignite fireworks within 600 feet of a church, hospital, veterinary hospital, licensed childcare facility, school, college or university, nor can they light up within 100 feet of a location where flammable liquids or compressed gases are stored or dispensed or where fireworks are kept and sold.According to the Houston Fire Department, if someone is found firing fireworks within city limits, they can be fined between $500 and $2,000.Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams said pyrotechnics are prohibited by local ordinances in most cities in Montgomery County and other restrictions in The Woodlands Township.Sergeant Thomas Hudson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office added that celebratory gunfire — or shooting a gun up into the air — is also illegal. Hudson advised those who may venture out to celebrate to avoid drinking and driving by using a car-share service if needed.There is no active burn ban in effect for the unincorporated parts of Harris County nor Fort Bend or Montgomery Counties. However, those with the nearby Fire Marshal’s Offices encourage the public to go to the professionally sanctioned events. They do advise residents who choose to fire fireworks to have a water source nearby and clear the areas they are in of any flammable materials.After shooting off the pyrotechnics, residents should soak the fireworks — including the duds — in a bucket of water for at least 15 minutes, wrap the wet fireworks in a plastic bag, place them in a trash bin and move the bin away from the residence.Saturday, June 29500 Collins StreetConroe, TX 773016:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.Admission is freeWednesday, July 32005 Lake Robbins DriveThe Woodlands, TX 77380Gates at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.Admission is freeThursday, July 4Eleanor Tinsley Park3600 Allen ParkwayHouston, TX 770194:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.Admission per person is $10, children five and under admission is freeThursday, July 437th & SeawallGalveston, TX 775509:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.Admission is freeThursday, July 4POST Houston401 Franklin StreetHouston, TX 772015 p.m. to 10 p.m.Admission starts at $20Thursday, July 4Centennial Park2200 S. Friendswood DriveFriendswood, TX 7754610 a.m. to 9:10 p.m. — when firework show startsAdmission is freeThursday, July 4Jersey Meadow ParkJersey Village, TX 77064Starts at 6 p.m.Admission is free