Law Enforcement Agencies Gear Up For Labor Day Weekend Festivities

Labor Day weekend is a time to celebrate the extra day off by enjoying a staycation, venturing on a road trip or going on a side quest. Those thinking of spending the surplus of time off at a party in or out of town will want to ensure they do so safely.



With the fun comes the potential for a dangerous situation. Over the next several days, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies will participate in a “No Refusal DWI” initiative to curb the possibility of accidents.



Harris County has had one of the highest DWI fatality crash rates for several years. Officers will be patrolling and targeting impaired drivers to prevent alcohol or drug-related incidents.



“If you plan to celebrate Labor Day by drinking, make sure you arrange a sober ride using rideshare, taxi, public transit or a designated driver,” TxDOT executive director Marc Williams wrote in a statement.



Williams reminded those partaking in holiday-related activities that driving intoxicated or under the influence could not only result in harm to themselves and others but could leave an individual having to pay fines of up to $17,000.



According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, driving-related danger is not the only problem to look out for over Labor Day weekend. Residents may opt to cook hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill, causing a potential fire hazard if they’re not careful.



Jimmy noted that grilling on balconies is prohibited in most jurisdictions. He said checking for leaks or breaks within grilling equipment was essential, as these have caused many outside gas grill fires.



Between 2017 and 2021, gas grills were involved in an average of 9,079 home fires and 4,625 outdoor fires yearly.