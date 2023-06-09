WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik Passes Away at 81 — Five Iconic Moments

Remembering the one and only Iron Sheik. pic.twitter.com/vVkOv39yp4 — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023



In late 1983, behind the scenes, WWF (the company name of what is now WWE) owner Vince McMahon needed to get the title belt from longtime champion Bob Backlund. McMahon was taking his regional wrestling company national (and eventually global), and Backlund's milquetoast style wasn't going to cut it. McMahon needed a heel to take the belt from Backlund. In late 1983, the Sheik was the perfect fit.



On WWF television, the Iron Sheik showed off a frequently used gimmick of his, a pair of heavy Persian clubs that he professed to lift with more strength and skill than any other man alive. Sheik displayed his strength, challenged any Americans to match him, and out of the crowd came Backlund....

Now operating with a storyline neck injury, and heading into a title match (conveniently enough) against the Iron Sheik in Madison Square Garden, the deck was cleared for Backlund to drop the strap to the Iron Sheik....

With Backlund's manager tossing in the white towel, the Era of Backlund was over, and the Sheik's title reign began. However, it wouldn't last long. McMahon's goal all along was to get his company's title belt onto the returning Hulk Hogan, who was fresh off his Hollywood star rising after an appearance in "Rocky III." Hogan would make quick work of the Sheik, and Hulkamania was underway....

From there, with Hogan at the top of the company, the Sheik entered into arguably his most famous feud, battling the former-heel-drill-sergeant-turned-American-icon, Sergeant Slaughter in the quintessential USA vs Iran storyline, culminating in a bloody "boot camp" match in Madison Square Garden.

In all these feuds of "us versus them," the "us" side would always emerge victorious in the ring, but the emotional ride would have never been possible without the Iron Sheik playing the perfect foil. After his run with Slaughter, a main event level feud, Sheik settled in as a mid-card guy, winning the tag team belts with Russian heel Nikolai Volkoff in 1985, and battling Hacksaw Jim Duggan, another flag waving hero, in 1987.



Through the years, Sheik became as well known for iconic "basement tape" WWF videos, as he was for his wrestling career. Here is on small snippet of the greatness that was the Iron Sheik in an interview setting:

Vaziri is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl, as well as his children, Tanya and Nikki, and his son-in-law, Eddie, according to his Twitter account:

Vaziri is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl, as well as his children, Tanya and Nikki, and his son-in-law, Eddie, according to his Twitter account:

At its cinematic best (and some would say, worst), professional wrestling strives to build its storylines about whatever issues and emotions drive emotion at a given time. This includes times of intense United States nationality. Wrestling's hero of the day is an American hero, and said hero is fed villains ("heels" in wrestling parlance) from whatever country we currently have a beef with.From about 1979 through1985 or so, America's issues with the country of Iran (which included a 444 day hostage crisis) were depicted through the prism of wrestling, and playing the metaphorical role of Iran was a wrestler by the name of the Iron Sheik. Throughout the early '80s, the Iron Sheik generated two things — vitriol from Americans and money for promoters.Along the way, Sheik (real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) won the WWF Heavyweight Title from Bob Backlund in 1983, lost it to Hulk Hogan a month later (touching off the next decade of Hulkamania), and eventually was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. On Wednesday, the Iron Sheik passed away at the age of 81.As remarkable a life as Vaziri led in professional wrestling, his life before pro wrestling was equally striking. Prior to his career in pro wrestling, Vaziri was a bodyguard for the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. He was a Greco-Roman wrestler in Iran, nearly making the 1968 Olympic team. Vaziri then moved to the United States, where he continued his amateur wrestling career, and eventually (and somewhat ironically, considering his future on air character) became an assistant coach for the United States wrestling team.In his later years, Sheik became a bit of a pop culture phenomenon, with a cult following stemming form his appearances on the Howard Stern Show, and his legendary Twitter account, which would often live tweet things from movies to sporting events in the Sheik's inimitable (and colorful) communication style. In fact, many young people aware of the Sheik may not even know the details of his legendary run as a wrestler.So, for the benefit of the younger audience, here are the YouTube gems from the Sheik's most famous run in wrestling, from late 1983 into 1985.