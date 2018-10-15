Weather Week: Get Your Sweaters Out of Summer Storage

Ok, NOW you can go get a pumpkin. The weather almost necessitates it.

Walking around outside on Sunday was a confusing experience. On one hand, the skies were a brilliant blue and there was a brisk breeze that, while in the shade, felt almost pleasant. On the other, the minute you walked into the sun, you immediately forgot it was mid-October. With temperatures topping 90 degrees, it was still brutally and unseasonably warm.

That, however, is over. An early-morning cold front pushing through Houston Monday is going to change the weather pattern considerably not just this week but over the coming weeks. In short, fall has arrived for real.