Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Enjoy the expected good weather at the city's parks this weekend but be aware, police and park rangers will be on patrol.
Photo by Reggie Mathalone

Houston Limits Parking Lot Access at City Parks Again This Weekend

Houston Press | April 24, 2020 | 10:44am
To once again encourage social distancing because of the coronavirus, Mayor Sylvester Turner has decided to once again limit parking lot access at some city parks for the second weekend in a row.

This includes limiting access to parking lots at Buffalo Bayou Park, Memorial Park, Hermann Park, and Spotts Park. The goal is to encourage visitors to walk and/or bike to their neighborhood parks, encourage safe physical distancing, and minimize driving while keeping parks open. The closures and limited access to parking lots begin at dusk on Friday, April 24, 2020 and run through the weekend. Parking lots are scheduled to reopen at dawn on April 27, 2020.

Houston police as well as members of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department will continue to momiter actions of park visitors. 

For more information, visit houstonparks.org.

 
