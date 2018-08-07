Astros Latest Injuries to Springer, Altuve, McCullers Hit and Miss

On Monday, the Astros were in San Francisco. Unfortunately, some of their best players were in Texas. Carlos Correa is close to returning and is completing a rehab stint in the minors. Catcher Brian McCann is still a few weeks away from getting back to baseball and reliever Chris Devenski (hamstring) will probably be out a couple weeks as well.
That was the injury information we had. Manager AJ Hinch updated the status of the other remaining players on the DL Monday afternoon including George Springer, Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers, Jr. Fortunately, the news wasn't all bad.
Hinch reported that doctors were happy with the progress Altuve was making on his knee injury. There was no timetable set for his return, but it sounds optimistic. News was better on George Springer who left Sunday's game in the third inning after slamming his left hand into second base on a failed steal attempt. The fear was a broken finger or a torn ligament. Fortunately, it was neither and Springer could be back within a couple weeks, perhaps sooner.
Unfortunately, McCullers, who seems to never make it through a season without some kind of injury, will be out until September, according to Hinch. He did not have an elbow ligament injury as was originally feared, but a forearm muscle strain will mean he won't pitch for at least a month, though they do expect him to return before the end of the season.
Assuming no additional injuries prior to September, and that seems almost like wishful thinking given recent history, the team should be at full strength by the postseason. With a load of road games, many against division opponents, in August, it's not an ideal scenario, but the Astros weren't particularly good in August of last season and they won the World Series. The goal is to get healthy in time for October.
