Education

Madison High School On Lockdown After Receiving Report of Gunshots In The Area

February 9, 2024 2:46PM

Families of Madison High School students received a notice from the district that there were reports of gunshots fired near the campus.
On Friday, Madison High School families were notified that the campus was placed under lockdown for the school day after gunshots were reported in the surrounding area.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that the suspected shooting did not occur at the school. HPD received a call at 9:30 a.m. about two men near Sim Bayou at 14301 White Heather Drive shooting.
Officers were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, there was no evidence or people at the reported location.

According to the district’s callout to families, the school’s instructional day will continue as planned. But, due to lockdown protocol, no one can enter or leave the school. HISD police have additional officers on campus and in the neighborhoods.

This nearby incident comes after several days of student protests following the enforcement of a cell phone ban in an effort by the district to curb fights that have broken out at the school.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

