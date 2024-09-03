Mattress Mack Back Home After Brief Stay In Hospital

In true “Mattress Mack” fashion, Jim McIngvale announced he would return to work on Tuesday morning after spending Labor Day weekend in the hospital.



The Gallery Furniture founder and Houston-area philanthropist arrived home after a three-day stay at St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a severe case of cellulitis. McIngvale updated his customers regularly about his health condition via posts on X throughout his stay.



McIngvale told his followers after experiencing nausea on Friday and a loss of cognitive abilities the following day, such as not taking his exit to work properly and confusion about what day it was. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital in a Mobile Stroke Unit on Saturday.



McIngvale has a history of having ministrokes. So, he said he assumed he was having one again. Instead, healthcare professionals found that the bacterial infection caused McIngvale’s symptoms.



While sitting in his hospital bed, McIngvale maintained his larger-than-life salesman persona, encouraging his followers to take advantage of his stores’ sales and purchase furniture over the long weekend.



"The best therapy for me is all these customers buying furniture at Gallery Furniture today," McIngvale said.



He also thanked his store patrons for reaching out to him and shared his cell phone number for those wanting to wish him well.



According to the Mayo Clinic, cellulitis can be common; however, it is potentially serious if it is left untreated. Bacteria enters a break in the skin, usually in the lower legs — but it can also occur on the face, arms and other areas of the body.



The affected skin is swollen, inflamed, and can be warm or painful to touch. The infection usually remains superficial to the skin, but if the case of cellulitis worsens, it can enter a person’s lymph nodes and bloodstream. Severe cases can lead to toxic shock syndrome, sepsis and other life-threatening complications. It can recur after being treated.



This story will be updated as needed.