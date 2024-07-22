Mayor, Angry at Councilman Pollard, Says City Employees Were Prepared for Beryl

click to enlarge Acting Police Chief Satterwhite called Russell Richardson a hero. Screenshot

Responding to Councilman Edward Pollard's criticism of the city's preparation for Hurricane Beryl, Houston Mayor John Whitmire called a Sunday afternoon press conference to counter what he called "misinformation" that he said was devastating to Houston's first responders as well as to the family of police officer Russell Richardson who died in the flooding caused by the storm.At Wednesday's city council meeting, Pollard said: “We have to be transparent with the public and let them know that we did not do all that we could do. From a city standpoint, we’re not fully mobilized. From a CenterPoint standpoint, we were not fully mobilized. We were scrambling after the fact and the city felt it.”Whitmire, said at first he was going to wait until this week's scheduled city council meeting to respond to Pollard, but after receiving a number of phone calls from people upset with the councilman's statements, decided to call a special Sunday press conference."I don't know if Councilman Pollard got us confused with CenterPoint and their preparation but we're here today to repair the damage of a news story that I've seen at least twice, honoring Russell Richardson, one of our heroes that we lost due to the storm. I was there when his body was recovered. It had a profound impact on his colleagues," Whitmire said."But the news story honoring him, interviewed Councilman Pollard where he said if we'd been better prepared, lives would have been saved. My phone lit up from chiefs, rank and file, employee groups. You can't get away with misinforming the public that if we'd been better prepared that perhaps Russell Richardson would be alive," Whitmire said."Words matter. You have to realize the pain and injury Councilman Pollard that you've created.""I'm here to support my first responders, my chiefs, directors as we continue the recovery from Beryl. There's about 3,000 Houstonians still without power.Pollard was not the only councilmember to question the city's response at the last council meeting but his statements there and subsequently clearly drew most of Whitmire's ire.Acting Police Chief Larry Satterwhite was no more satisfied with Pollard's remarks than the mayor was. He began, however, with a tribute to Richardson who provided information security services for the department. "Russell Richardson was a hero. On that day, that Monday, Russell said 'I need to be there. I can help. I can make a difference.' What he does is keep our network safe from any type of intrusion, any type of hack. Communication is vital in any type of emergency."Satterwhite then listed all the extra efforts and extra personnel brought on board to help with the coming storm. "We were prepared. And we responded.""Our employees are our No. 1 priority, keeping them safe because they're the ones who keep you all safe. So we message to them to always take that into account. But they're also heroes and they're also going to try to save lives and do everything they can. And sometimes they might take risks, sometimes that happens in our field of work. We all understand that risk. We all know that possibility. But that's what we do. "He was there along with many other officers when Richardson's body was recovered from the floodwaters, saying everyone there was saddened after hoping that "he'd somehow made it out.""It's very important that we not bring further harm to those men and women by making statements that have no basis," Satterwhite said. "That are not informed. If you have a question, please call me and I will tell you what we have done and how we prepared.""Satterwhite said he has talked with the Richardson family and told them "this narrative was out there and she [his wife Tatjana] was devastated. "Because she knows his level of dedication. And she is heartbroken after losing her husband."Whitmire accused Pollard of politicizing a disaster which he contends show disrespect for "a fallen hero and our rank and file."Whitmire has consistently stated that the city of Houston was better prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl than any other bad weather event. "To claim otherwise is either dishonest or misinformed or both." He has also consistently blamed previous administrations for the lack of backup generators at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 10 fire stations and several designated cooling centers throughout town.As of Sunday, Whitmire said there were still 3,000 people without power in Houston.