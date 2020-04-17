Mayor Turner Announces a #TakeUsToYourTable Campaign in Support of Area Restaurants

Hugo Ortega (far left) joined in the appreciation of Mayor Turner's efforts for the Houston restaurant industry and its workers.

In support of the much-beleaguered Houston restaurant industry, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the #TakeUsToYourTable campaign Thursday, urging everyone to buy takeout from area restaurants every Thursday.

High profile Chef Hugo Ortega (Backstreet Cafe, Hugo's. Caracol and Xochi) was on hand to add his endorsement to the attempt to pull in more business. Cameron James, the president of the Greater Houston Restaurant Association and operations director at LaTrelle's, pointed out that area restaurants regularly contribute to the community as sponsors and food donors.

Now they are asking for support in turn from the community during the coronavirus restrictions on dining in. If restaurants don't get some business to tide them over during pandemic, they might not be here when the criis is over, he warned.

In the second part of his press conference, Turner reported three new deaths bring the total of COVID-19-related deaths in Houston to 29. The latest dead were a Hispanic female in her 80s who died on April 1, an African American male in his 80s who died on March 31 and a white male in his 60s who died on April 11.

Also the city recorded 125 new cases, bringing the total of positive cornavirus cases to 2,456.

Over at the country, County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the unincorporated areas of the county also saw more deaths related to COVID-19. The county now has a total of 34 identified COVID-19 deaths and 1,850 confirmed cases.