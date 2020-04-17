 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Hugo Ortega (far left) joined in the appreciation of Mayor Turner's efforts for the Houston restaurant industry and its workers.
Hugo Ortega (far left) joined in the appreciation of Mayor Turner's efforts for the Houston restaurant industry and its workers.
Screenshot

Mayor Turner Announces a #TakeUsToYourTable Campaign in Support of Area Restaurants

Margaret Downing | April 17, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

In support of the much-beleaguered Houston restaurant industry, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the #TakeUsToYourTable campaign Thursday, urging everyone to buy takeout from area restaurants every Thursday.

High profile Chef Hugo Ortega (Backstreet Cafe, Hugo's. Caracol and Xochi) was on hand to add his endorsement to the attempt to pull in more business. Cameron James, the president of the Greater Houston Restaurant Association and operations director at LaTrelle's, pointed out that area restaurants regularly contribute to the community as sponsors and food donors.

Now they are asking for support in turn from the community during the coronavirus restrictions on dining in. If restaurants don't get some business to tide them over during pandemic, they might not be here when the criis is over, he warned.

Related Stories

In the second part of his press conference, Turner reported three new deaths bring the total of COVID-19-related deaths in Houston to 29. The latest dead were a Hispanic female in her 80s who died on April 1, an African American male in his 80s who died on March 31 and a white male in his 60s who died on April 11.

Also the city recorded 125 new cases, bringing the total of positive cornavirus cases to 2,456.

Over at the country, County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the unincorporated areas of the county also saw more deaths related to COVID-19. The county now has a total of 34 identified COVID-19 deaths and 1,850 confirmed cases. 

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.