Another Arctic Blast Tonight and Then Comes Wednesday's Thaw

During a day and night dominated by arctic weather, City of Houston police and fire responded to more than 250 motor vehicle accidents and a 30 percent increase in fire incidents overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Still, as relayed by Mayor John Whitmire in a press conference Tuesday afternoon, thanks to most residents listening to pleas from local officials to stay home, the significant weather event was more inconvenience for most people than anything else.
The power grid held. Most residents stayed off the streets or if they had to get on, drove more carefully than usual. Yes, the airports, especially George Bush, became centers of mass disruption with delayed and cancelled flights, but nothing was damaged, no one was hurt.
As the city faced another night of a hard freeze, Whitmire and other city leaders urged continued caution.
"We're not through. I would urge Houstonians to be cautious," the mayor said. "There are going to be ice patches probably till about midday tomorrow. So be cautious, slow down, be patient."
Fire Chief Samuel Peña said his department ran about 30 percent more calls Monday night than they usually do. "We had 45 fire incidents in the last 24 hours and that's significant. Thankfully we didn't have any carbon monoxide calls.
"The main issue was motor vehicle accidents. We had over 250 motor vehicle incidents. We 're going to get another freeze tonight and those roads are going to refreeze. If you don't need to be on the roads stay off them. They are going to be dangerous. If you do need to be on the roads, please slow down. You don't want to be traveling 60 miles an hour down these roads and hit an ice patch. You're going to wreck your vehicle and it could end up in a tragedy."
With another hard freeze is expected by midnight, residents were again urged to stay home Tuesday night. Once past that, schools and universities will be back on schedule Wednesday morning and plumbers will be besieged by phone calls from homeowners who find that a thaw is often accompanied by burst pipes.
"We expect that we're going to have some busted pipes and calls for flooding," Peña said.
The city has already been dealing with 150 new water main breaks and has made 100 repairs so far, according to Carol Haddock, director of the city's Public Works department. "We have seen a slight uptick in the amount of water that's being pulled from our system right now so we do believe we're beginning to see some of those leaks that we may see."
She stressed that the city water system is stable and will be able to provide any water that is needed.
In passing out accolades to every governmental body he could think of, Whitmire included Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles who late Monday afternoon made the decision, apparently reluctantly, to close HISD schools on Tuesday. As it turns out, Miles told a group of educators and community members on the District Advisory Committee Tuesday that he shouldn't have shut campuses down for the day and won't be doing that again.
According to Space City Weather
there’s a chance for another cold front this weekend, although predictions are it won’t deliver quite the punch of what we’ve been going through now. And Wednesday's warm-up should be faster than Tuesdays.
The warming centers, which have already served more than 900 people, remain open and people in need of warmth are urged to call 311 if they need a ride.
"People off the roads from work, school and other activities made the difference and it just shows what we can do if we come together, be smart, listen to the authorities, we can get through a challenging time," Whitmire said.