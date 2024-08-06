Vice President Kamala Harris Taps Minnesota Governor Tim Walz To Be Her Running Mate [UPDATED]

It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign.



I’m all in.



Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school.



So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us. https://t.co/tqOVsw2OLM — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

We understand the excitement and interest here, but VP Harris has made no decision on a running mate yet! https://t.co/peHCGPvoRA — Kevin Munoz (@munozka315) August 5, 2024

click to enlarge Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris with presumptive vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Screenshot

Shortly after her pick became public, Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took to Instagram, confirming that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would join her campaign.Before making it social media official, the Harris campaign sent a text message that referred to Walz as a “battle-tested leader” with an “incredible track record” for getting things done.Walz wrote that it was “an honor of a lifetime” to be Harris’s running mate in anpost on Tuesday morning.Second frontrunner Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro congratulated Walz on social media, describing him as an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign did not echo Democratic lawmakers’ praise and support for Walz.The campaign sent out a fundraising text message from Trump that read: TIM WALZ WILL UNLEASH HELL ON EARTH! He’s already pulling in MILLIONS to WIPE MAGA OUT.After days of speculation and debunked premature social media reports, Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.As of Tuesday morning Harris had not formally announced her decision, but sources close to her campaign said the vice president planned to share the news at a joint rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday evening. According to reports, Walz will accompany her at the event.Before Harris’s pick was publicized, a mixed bag of individuals who claimed to have connections on Capitol Hill exchanged — at times unverified — information throughout Monday regarding the potential choice.Kevin Munoz, a member of Harris’s campaign, had to dispel claims that the vice president had selected her running mate late Monday afternoon. Several unconfirmed reports indicated that Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona — an ex-astronaut and husband to retired U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords — was removed from Harris’s shortlist.However, according to official reports, Kelly remained an option until Monday evening. Harris’s list was then whittled down to two top contenders: Walz and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Before Tuesday's announcement, Walz accompanied Harris to a campaign fundraiser in his home state.Walz did not address mounting speculation he would join Harris’s campaign while at the event. Shapiro also declined to field questions regarding the vice president’s selection at a public appearance over the weekend.However, Shapiro responded to “insults” Ohio Senator JD Vance, former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, hurled in his direction.Vance compared his voice to former president Barack Obama’s, which Shapiro said he did not consider an offensive comment — if anything, he noted it was a compliment, as he referred to Obama as one of the “most gifted orators” of his time.He made scathing remarks about Vance’s ability to be a quality running mate for Trump. Shapiro said before the crowd that the self-proclaimed “never-Trumper” could not articulate a clear platform because he didn’t know what he believed in.U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was another top contender on Harris’s list, and a handful of other noteworthy Democratic leaders met with the vice president to screen for the position.Walz is a military veteran, having served two decades in the Army National Guard. He was deployed overseas after the 9/11 attacks. He was first elected to Congress in 2006 and represented Minnesota until he ran for governor in 2018.He is known for successfully maintaining a left-leaning agenda in a red state and appealing to the progressive populist “ordinary person” voter. Walz's popularity in the Midwest gained Harris’s attention during the selection process.Walz defended President Joe Biden after Biden’s botched debate appearance. He also immediately endorsed Harris after Biden dropped out of the race, leaving the vice president as the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.Harris favored Shapiro, but some members of the party criticized him for his support of a Republican-backed school voucher proposal — that would give public dollars to send their children to private schools — and his pro-Israel views.The former Pennsylvania attorney general, who is Jewish, had spoken out previously against protests occurring at college campuses across the country and had penned a decades-old article that resurfaced where he wrote “peace will never come” to the Middle East.Shapiro went on to describe Palestinians as ‘battle-minded.” A spokesman for Shapiro has said his position has changed and that he now supports a two-state solution. The governor reminded the media that he was 20 when he wrote the story in his college newspaper.Less than 24 hours before the running mate announcement, Harris secured the Democratic nomination. The vice president’s victory made her the first Black and South Asian woman on top of a major party ticket.After the votes are certified, Harris will be asked to accept the party’s nomination formally.This story will be updated as needed.