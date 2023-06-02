Navigation
Sean Pendergast

Houston Astro Observations on the Newly Released MLB All Star Ballot

June 2, 2023 4:00AM

Yordan Alvarez, as of right now, isa lock for the All Star game.
Yordan Alvarez, as of right now, isa lock for the All Star game. Photo by Jack Gorman
One of the underrated pleasures of being a sports fan is seeing our heroes recognized for outstanding performance, At its peak, that recognition is in the form of awards like Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year. However, sometimes it's okay to settle for a berth in the All Star Game of the respective league our heroes play in. There is no greater All Star Game than the Midsummer Classic in Major League Baseball.

Fortunately, and unlike our NFL and NBA teams, our MLB team, the Houston Astros, have been a fixture in the July All Star Game each season. Starters are chosen by the fans, and pitchers and reserves are chosen by a combination of players, managers, and the Commissioner's office. On Wednesday, the ballot for fans to vote was released by MLB.com.

Each team is allowed a player at each position, three in the outfield. Here are the Houston Astros on this year's ballot:
Catcher — Martin Maldonado
First base — Jose Abreu
Second base — Jose Altuve
Shortstop — Jeremy Pena
Third base — Alex Bregman
Outfield — Yordan Alvarez, Jake Meyers, Kyle Tucker
Designated Hitter — Corey Julks 
And now, a few Astro related thoughts on this season's Major League Baseball All Star ballot:

Which Astros would go right now, if the game were next week?
Among position players, the only lock is Yordan Alvarez, who might be the best hitter in all of baseball. He's carried the Astros offense all season long. Kyle Tucker is certainly in the mix, as well, and this would be his second All Star berth, after making his debut in 2022. Among pitchers, Framber Valdez is a very safe bet, after making the game last season, and Cristian Javier has a great set at his All Star debut. In the bullpen, Phillip Maton and Hector Neris have fantastic numbers.

Jose Altuve is a BIG caveat
The one big variable in all of this is the method by which starters are chosen. for the game. Fans vote on the starters in multiple rounds of voting. in the first one, each position is whittled down to two finalists (in the outfield, six finalists), and then a second round of voting determines the starter. Jose Altuve has been fantastic since returning from the Injured List, but he's only played a handful of games. That will matter in reserve voting by players and managers, but fans don't care about that. So Altuve has a puncher's chance at being voted into the game by fans. Marcus Semien is his main competition.

Sometimes just making the ballot is a victory, ask Corey Julks
Julks is a Houston native, and a University of Houston Cougar alum, and seeing him on the ballot warmed my heart. So did this video from Mark Berman of FOX 26:

Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
