Houston Astro Observations on the Newly Released MLB All Star Ballot

Fortunately, and unlike our NFL and NBA teams, our MLB team, the Houston Astros, have been a fixture in the July All Star Game each season. Starters are chosen by the fans, and pitchers and reserves are chosen by a combination of players, managers, and the Commissioner's office. On Wednesday, the ballot for fans to vote was released by MLB.com.
Each team is allowed a player at each position, three in the outfield. Here are the Houston Astros on this year's ballot:
Catcher — Martin MaldonadoAnd now, a few Astro related thoughts on this season's Major League Baseball All Star ballot:
First base — Jose Abreu
Second base — Jose Altuve
Shortstop — Jeremy Pena
Third base — Alex Bregman
Outfield — Yordan Alvarez, Jake Meyers, Kyle Tucker
Designated Hitter — Corey Julks
Which Astros would go right now, if the game were next week?
Among position players, the only lock is Yordan Alvarez, who might be the best hitter in all of baseball. He's carried the Astros offense all season long. Kyle Tucker is certainly in the mix, as well, and this would be his second All Star berth, after making his debut in 2022. Among pitchers, Framber Valdez is a very safe bet, after making the game last season, and Cristian Javier has a great set at his All Star debut. In the bullpen, Phillip Maton and Hector Neris have fantastic numbers.
Jose Altuve is a BIG caveat
The one big variable in all of this is the method by which starters are chosen. for the game. Fans vote on the starters in multiple rounds of voting. in the first one, each position is whittled down to two finalists (in the outfield, six finalists), and then a second round of voting determines the starter. Jose Altuve has been fantastic since returning from the Injured List, but he's only played a handful of games. That will matter in reserve voting by players and managers, but fans don't care about that. So Altuve has a puncher's chance at being voted into the game by fans. Marcus Semien is his main competition.
Sometimes just making the ballot is a victory, ask Corey Julks
Julks is a Houston native, and a University of Houston Cougar alum, and seeing him on the ballot warmed my heart. So did this video from Mark Berman of FOX 26:
Astros rookie and Houstonian @CoreyJulks is on the All-Star ballot in his first year in the big leagues: “Man it’s awesome. Dream come true to one be in the big leagues, but have my name on that ballot with great players, it’s awesome.” pic.twitter.com/lQhTQtcN5v— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 31, 2023