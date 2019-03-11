Weather Week: Clouds and More Clouds, but a Change on the Way

Last week, we saw the clouds part for a couple days. If you enjoy the sun, we imagine you were outside with one of those old school sun reflectors from the 1950s when doctors swore the sun was really good for you and wouldn't give you cancer. If you hate the sun, perhaps you went back underground with your fellow mole people.

This week brings bad news for you sun worshipers, but, fear not, hope is coming. For mole people, bask in the gloom, my friends.

Monday will be much like Saturday and Sunday. It will be cloudy and muggy with a high around 80 and a low around 70. If you haven't turned your air conditioning on yet if only to get some of the dampness out of the house, you might want to do it this day. There might be a stray shower around, but more likely just a sprinkle or two and loads of humidity.