Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

NBA Honors Hakeem Olajuwon With Re-Naming of Defensive POY Award

December 13, 2022 9:58AM

NBA Hall of Famer and Rockets great Hakeem Olajuwon gets trophy named after him.
NBA Hall of Famer and Rockets great Hakeem Olajuwon gets trophy named after him. Photo by Marco Torres
Houstonians know that Hakeem Olajuwon was one of the greatest players in basketball history. And while we all remember the Dream Shake and incredible offensive moves, it was defense that became his calling card. He still holds the record for blocked shots (3,830) and ranks ninth in steals (2,162), an incredible feat for a center.

On Tuesday, the Rockets announced that the NBA will rename its Defensive Player of the Year Award The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy in honor of The Dream's outstanding defensive play throughout his career. He was the Defensive Player of the Year twice, was on the NBA All-Defensive First Team five times and Second Team twice.

The Hall of Fame center is still a fixture at Rockets games, working with young big men like Alperen Sengun on their post moves. He has also been a regular at University of Houston games where he went to two straight Final Fours before being drafted by the Rockets in 1984. His number hangs in the rafters of Toyota Center along with the two championship banners he helped the team win.

He is a sports icon in Houston and this honor is well deserved. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.
Contact: Jeff Balke

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation