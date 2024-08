First 2024 College Football Coaches Top 25 Poll Includes Longhorns and Aggies

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (46)

2. Ohio State (7)

3. Oregon

4. Texas (1)

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan

9. Penn State

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. LSU

13. Utah

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma State

19. Miami (FL)

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. NC State

23. USC

24. Kansas

25. Iowa



Others receiving votes:

Washington (123); Louisville (95); Virginia Tech (64); SMU (47); Memphis (44); Boise State (30); Auburn (25); West Virginia (22); Wisconsin (17); Liberty (15); Iowa State (15); Kentucky (12); Florida (11); South Carolina (10); North Carolina (6); UNLV (5); Maryland (5); UCF (4); Texas Tech (4); UTSA (3); Tulane (2); Texas State (2); Nebraska (2); Colorado (2); Appalachian State (2); Troy (1); Syracuse (1); Miami (OH) (1); James Madison (1); Air Force (1)



SEC (9): 1. Georgia; 4. Texas; 5. Alabama; 6. Ole Miss; 11. Missouri; 12. LSU; 15. Tennessee; 16. Oklahoma; 20. Texas A&M;



BIG TEN (6): 2. Ohio State; 3. Oregon; 8. Michigan; 9. Penn State; 23. USC; 25 Iowa



BIG XII (5): 13. Utah; 17. Kansas State; 18. Oklahoma State; 21. Arizona; 24. Kansas



ACC (4): 10. Florida State; 14. Clemson; 19. Miami (FL); 22. NC State



INDEPENDENT (1): 7. Notre Dame

TOP FOUR CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS (all receive a first round bye):

FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS



In an era, over the last couple decades, that has ushered in more change than any other time in the history of collegiate athletics, 2024 may be the season in which fans' adapting and adjusting their viewing habits and tolerance for chaos gets tested to the maximum.The dissipation of the Pac-12 has left behind just two schools (Washington State and Oregon State), and the rest of the conference has fled for high ground, to either the Big XII, Big Ten, or yes, even the ACC. Meanwhile, the SEC merely adds Texas and Oklahoma, and the rich become astoundingly richer. All of this with the backdrop of the playoff going from four teams to a dozen.Oh, by the way, did I mention that we are heading into the fourth season where players can take money for the name, image, and likeness (NIL, for short), and that now a court ruling mandates that athletes share in the schools' television money? Well, that's happening.I know, I know.... that's a LOT to process!So with that as the preamble, games will soon be played, later this month, and it's time for the experts to stack rank the teams. One set of experts consist of 54 current head coaches and the longstanding Coaches Poll, so without further ado, here is the first set of rankings for the 2024 college football season:Okay, a few thoughts on these rankings:With the Pac-12 dying the ignominious death they did over the last year or so, the Power Five conferences have shrunk to a Power Four — the SEC, the Big Ten, the Big XII, and the ACC — with each of those conferences picking up anywhere from power house schools to table scrap leftovers from other conferences. Here is how the Top 25 lays out in terms of conference affiliation:The big takeaway here is that the rich do indeed get richer, as not a single Group of Five (code for "non power conference") school is in the Top 25, and they don't even get votes until 30th ranked Memphis. Thank the football gods that the Coogs escaped the AAC!The state of Texas got its two big dogs into the Top 25, the University of Texas and Texas A&M, and after that, you have to page down to "Others receiving votes" to find other schools from the Lone Star State:4. Texas20. Texas A&MSMU (47 points)Texas Tech (4)UTSA (3)Texas State (2)What's interesting is that, other than Texas Tech's four points, none of the Big XII Texas schools received a single vote — Baylor, TCU and Houston were all shut out.Last season, the University of Colorado Buffaloes, led by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as their head coach, were the biggest story in the sport during their 3-0 start. Unfortunately, that fast start turned into a comical finish, and the Buffs ended up 4-8 on the season. With just two points in the polls, it doesn't appear that Deion's bluster is doing anything to inspire the confidence of his peers.So the new College Football Playoff is a 12 team deal, with the top five conference champions automatically qualifying, and the first four of those getting a first round bye, while garnering the top four seeded slots. The next four highest rated teams all host a first round playoff game on their respective college campuses.To be clear, there is a separate poll, made up of a hand picked committee of 13 people, that decides the playoff teams. However, let's just pretend for a second that it's THIS poll that decides it, and that the highest ranked team from each conference is deemed the conference champion. Here is what the 12 team playoff would look like:1st seed. Georgia, SEC Champion2nd seed. Ohio State, Big Ten Champion3rd seed. Florida State, ACC Champion4th seed. Utah, Big XII Champion12. Memphis at 5. Oregon11. Penn State at 6. Texas10. Michigan. at 7. Alabama9. Notre Dame at 8. Ole MIssI doubt the 12 team tournament ends up this top-heavy with SEC teams, since so many of them are going to beat up on each other once the season starts, but it is fun to imagine these marquee matchups on college campuses in December.