Hot Listing: Travel to Provence By Way of River Oaks

Just listed on the market is a new estate home that borrows the best from Provence, blending modern conveniences with antique chandeliers and marble mantles. On the lot once owned by Andrew Blackmore and Ruth Munson Blackmore, Jennifer Hamelet and her design-build firm Mirador Builders have created a stunning 8,116-square foot home wrapped in a limestone façade that blends with its landscaped surroundings.

Antiques blend with modern touches.

Located at 2535 Inwood in River Oaks, the home's interiors feature beamed wood ceilings, custom millwork, six fireplaces, hardwood flooring and matte brass hardware. In addition to the antique lighting, Hamelet has installed a curated selection of French and Italian crystal sconces and chandeliers. While the French color palette is light and neutral, the style calls for ornate details around the windows and relies on the natural beauty of its gardens to create a soothing feel.

The beamed ceiling of the orangery carries through to the interior.

Bridging the gap between the interior and exterior, and with a nod to Renaissance gardens, is a 21 foot by 18 foot orangery that overlooks the garden and is framed with steel and glass walls.

Those vines just need a little sun, water and time.

Once the climbing vines are established, the pergola will create a lovely shade-covered canopy over this pebbled section of the back yard. Nearby the designers have positioned a primitive table and chairs while elsewhere guests will discover a whimsical French faux bois tree stump garden table and stools.

Warm woods, antique fixtures and curated finishings complete the look.

The new construction at 2535 Inwood features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, two staircases, an elevator and a four car garage. The custom closets have ample storage and are to die for, natch, and each bathroom has its own unique personality that's a far cry from spec homes.

Crushing on chandeliers right now.

You'll want to break out Julia Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking for this kitchen, with its artisan-crafted farm table turned island, custom copper vent hood, marble countertops, and appliances from Sub-Zero, Asko and Wolf.

This property has been listed by Jay Monroe with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty for $8.2 million